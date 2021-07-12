Cancel
Carver County, MN

READER LETTER: Thanks to legislators for highway funding

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 legislative session may have needed to go into overtime, but the wait has been worth it for those who rely on U.S. Highway 212 in Carver County and beyond. Thanks to the hard work and commitment of area legislators Sen. Julia Coleman, Rep. Jim Nash, Rep. Greg Boe, Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, and the leadership of Transportation Committee Chair Sen. Scott Newman, funding needed to complete the four-lane expansion of Highway 212 was included in the Omnibus Transportation Budget bill just passed by the Legislature.

