Michael Louis Howard, 69

Cover picture for the articleMichael Louis Howard, 69, of Greensburg, passed away on July 10, 2021 with his family by his side. He was born on August 8, 1951 in Richmond, Indiana the son of Paul and Beverly (Halbert) Howard. Mike was a 1970 graduate of Richmond High School. He served in the United States National Guard from 1971 until he enlisted into the United States Army. He retired after 28 years of total service to his Country as a Master Sergeant in 1999. After retirement, Mike continued working at Camp Atterbury as a private contractor. He also worked at Gecom for 6 years.

