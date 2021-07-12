Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Retired from the waterfront, but not from the struggle’: Clarence Thomas’ new book on port labor activism

wibailoutpeople.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarence Thomas, 74, spent the majority of his life working as longshoreman, loading and unloading ships docked at the Port of San Francisco. He comes from a long line of longshore workers who were members of Local IWLU local 10, an influential union based in San Francisco. Retired since 2015, Thomas recently edited and published his first book, “Mobilizing in our own name: Million Worker March,” which documents decades of ILWU-backed protests, written by the activists and workers behind the actions.

