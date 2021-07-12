Cancel
Crypto SWOT: Canada has become a hotspot for cryptocurrency-related companies.

By Frank E. Holmes
kitco.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Axie Infinity, rising 136.77%. Circle, a payments infrastructure company which also focuses on stablecoin development, announced its plan to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The company is set to merge with blank-check company Concord Acquisition Corp. in a deal valued at $4.5 billion and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker "CRCL." Circle is the principal developer of the USD Coin (USDC), the second largest stablecoin after Tether (USDT), and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Fidelity Management, and Adage Capital Management.

www.kitco.com

StocksCoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stalls Near $40K as Buyers Take Profits

Paxos discloses more investors: Paxos – a provider of blockchain infrastructure – said Bank of America, crypto exchange FTX, Founders Fund and Coinbase Ventures were among a heavyweight list of investors in its $300 million Series D funding round, the firm disclosed on Thursday. Oak HC/FT led the funding round, which the nine-year-old company announced in late April at a valuation of $2.4 billion. The round also included PayPal Ventures and Mithril Capital, among others. The firm has raised more than $540 million over multiple funding rounds.
Currenciescryptocoingossip.com

How Do You Stake Cryptocurrencies? Earning Passive Income With Crypto

While the Bitcoin network is secured by mining, many newer cryptocurrencies use an alternative consensus mechanism known as proof of stake (PoS). This involves users staking their cryptocurrency—pledging their crypto assets to the network to help the blockchain validate transactions. But staking isn’t just an altruistic act to benefit the...
Stockswealthmanagement.com

Goldman Asset-Management Arm Files to Offer a Crypto-Related ETF

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset-management arm filed an application Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to offer an exchange-traded fund focused on securities of cryptocurrency-related companies. The Goldman Sachs Innovate DeFi and Blockchain Equity ETF would track the Solactive Decentralized Finance and Blockchain Index, the filing...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

EU entrusts $30M to new blockchain and digital assets fund

Analysts have long decried the European Union’s lack of homegrown tech giants, pointing to the gulf between the EU and counterparts like the United States and China. However, the EU now appears to be making moves to up its investments in innovative technologies. The European Investment Fund (EIF), the EU agency responsible for SME financing, has recently backed a new digital assets and blockchain fund.
Marketsthepaypers.com

Ripple launches On-Demand Liquidity service in Japan

Ripple, a provider of enterprise blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions for global payments, has launched RippleNet’s first live On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service implementation in Japan, in collaboration with SBI Remit. This partnership will see SBI Remit connect with Coins.ph and digital asset exchange platform SBI VC Trade on RippleNet for faster...
Metal Miningkitco.com

Global gold production up 4.2% in Q1 2021 - report

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. DISER reported that in Canada, higher ore grades in the Canadian Malartic, LaRonde and Meadowbank gold mines contributed...
Stocksthepaypers.com

Goldman Sachs to introduce a crypto exchange-traded fund

Goldman Sachs’ asset management arm has filed an application with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to introduce an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on crypto-related companies. The DeFi and Blockchain Equity ETF would track the Solactive Decentralized Finance and Blockchain Index, per the filing, investing at least 80% of...
Marketscryptonews.com

Tax-Free Bitcoin Mining, Robinhood Debuts on Nasdaq + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Crypto platform Choice and Compass Mining, a marketplace for Bitcoin (BTC) miners, said that their US-based clients can now mine bitcoins directly to their individual retirement accounts (IRAs) "without ever triggering a taxable event." "By mining in a Choice account, Compass miners can avoid income taxes on their mining revenue in the short term or indefinitely, depending on the type of IRA they use," the marketplace said. The Choice extended platform powers over 125,000 retirement accounts, with assets under custody of over USD 18bn across more than 20,000 assets, per the announcement.
RetailCoinDesk

ProFunds Mutual Fund Gives Retails Investors Access to Bitcoin Futures

The SEC is reviewing more than a dozen bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications and has delayed decisions on several of them. The launch of a bitcoin futures-focused mutual fund slightly increases retail access to the crypto market for retail investors, though it won’t be as efficient or attractive for investors as an ETF might be.
Marketskitco.com

Space: The final frontier of investing – Venture capitalist on tech

Christian Munafo, portfolio manager of the Private Shares Fund, discusses with David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, the future of the space sector and how how to invest in it. The Private Shares Fund is a venture capital fund that invests in a variety of pre-IPO tech stocks, including SpaecX, but is available to the general investing public which otherwise would not have access to these private companies.
MarketsCoinDesk

Blockchain Data Shows Bitcoin’s Current Price Floor at $37.3K

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has a price floor now of around $37,300, Chainalysis wrote Thursday in its latest market report. The blockchain data firm wrote that the market is holding the price floor well as demand from existing whale investors (large bitcoin holders) has returned. Unlike the...
Currenciespensacolavoice.com

Who Owns the Most Bitcoin in the World?

Bitcoin is a digital currency and an asset that can be used as a source of investment like shares, mutual funds, gold, etc. Nowadays,it’s value is worth more than thousands of dollars, but a few years back, it was not that high as it is now. Many people risked investing in Bitcoins, and in the year 2021, they own millions of dollars Bitcoins.
MarketsCoinDesk

Fetch.ai Token Whiplashes on Coinbase; Listing Still ‘Groundbreaking,’ Says CEO

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.
StocksCoinDesk

Crypto CEOs Are Still Six-Figures Bullish on Bitcoin’s Price

Most CoinDesk 20 assets, which constitute about 99% of the crypto market by verifiable volume, finished 2021 Q2 with negative returns. The CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) fell 40.4%, its third worst quarter in terms of performance since inception. Conversely, the CoinDesk Ether Price Index (ETX) ended the quarter up 18.7%. While bitcoin has recovered some of its losses, trading around $40,500 at press time, the level of optimism is far from what it was at the start of the second quarter.
MarketsCoinDesk

UBS Mulls Offering Prime Brokerage Services for Crypto ETPs to European Hedge Funds: Sources

UBS isn’t alone in making such a move. Both Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, as reported by CoinDesk last week, have also been offering the clearing and settlement of cryptocurrency ETPs for hedge funds, as financial institutions continue to make tentative steps toward the adoption of crypto. Banks are keen to avoid missing out on a potentially lucrative revenue stream as more clients seek access to the sector.
MarketsCoinDesk

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Discount Narrows as ‘Unlocks’ Pass

The GBTC shares traded at a discount of 6.6% to net asset value (NAV) on Tuesday, the smallest margin since June 22. Some investors may have snapped up GBTC shares in hopes that the discount will evaporate with a bull revival in bitcoin. In that scenario, the buyers would reap any price gains on bitcoin while pocketing extra profit from a narrowing of the discount. (Grayscale Investments, which manages the trust, is a unit of Digital Currency Group, which also owns CoinDesk.)
Marketsinvezz.com

XRP price prediction after Ripple Labs partners with Japan’s SBI

XRP price jumped by more than 15% on Wednesday. This increase happened after Ripple Labs partnered with SBI Holdings. The company will incorporate Ripple’s ODL solutions in its platform. The Ripple (XRP/USD) price darted higher after Ripple Labs announced a major deployment of On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service in Japan. The...

