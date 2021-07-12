Crypto SWOT: Canada has become a hotspot for cryptocurrency-related companies.
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Axie Infinity, rising 136.77%. Circle, a payments infrastructure company which also focuses on stablecoin development, announced its plan to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The company is set to merge with blank-check company Concord Acquisition Corp. in a deal valued at $4.5 billion and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker "CRCL." Circle is the principal developer of the USD Coin (USDC), the second largest stablecoin after Tether (USDT), and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Fidelity Management, and Adage Capital Management.www.kitco.com
Comments / 0