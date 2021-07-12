Crypto SWOT: Canada has become a hotspot for cryptocurrency-related companies.

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Crypto platform Choice and Compass Mining, a marketplace for Bitcoin (BTC) miners, said that their US-based clients can now mine bitcoins directly to their individual retirement accounts (IRAs) "without ever triggering a taxable event." "By mining in a Choice account, Compass miners can avoid income taxes on their mining revenue in the short term or indefinitely, depending on the type of IRA they use," the marketplace said. The Choice extended platform powers over 125,000 retirement accounts, with assets under custody of over USD 18bn across more than 20,000 assets, per the announcement.