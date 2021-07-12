Singular Hearing's HeardThat App Seeks iPhone and Android Users to Conduct Field Research
Participants will have two weeks to conduct and submit research, compensation will be delivered upon completion. As parts of the world start to reopen, people are returning to coffee shops, restaurants, sporting events and other social situations. Those with hearing loss face a familiar problem - hearing speech in noise. Singular Hearing, a subsidiary of Singular Software and creator of HeardThat, announced today that its HeardThat app is conducting field research to help advance the product for a variety of real-world situations. The company is seeking Android and iPhone users to assist by using HeardThat in noisy settings and submitting reports on their experience.www.chron.com
