LexisNexis Enhances the Lexis+ Ecosystem with the Launch of Legal News Hub

Special Featured Guest: Rick McFarland, Chief Data Officer at LexisNexis!. This month’s special featured guest is Rick McFarland, Chief Data Officer at LexisNexis! Star Trek’s technology seemed far-fetched in the 60s, especially the all-knowing “computer” that provided verbal answers to every one of Captain Kirk’s questions. Today, we have Siri and Alexa, but too often these “consumer grade” digital assistants can’t understand technical questions let alone deliver answers other than defaulting to “I found this in Wikipedia.” Rick McFarland, Chief Data Officer at LexisNexis, will explain how the company is pushing the boundaries of modernizing search technologies to create an AI-driven, “professional grade” legal Q&A platform that understands context and intent – and even speaks “legalese.” Join Rick to learn more about LexisNexis’ five-year mission to boldly go where no AI has gone before – to deliver the best possible answers to a broad range of legal questions and help attorneys make better decisions.