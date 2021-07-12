Magaya Continues Exceptional Growth Trajectory In Second Quarter of 2021

LANCASTER, PA — Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) has reported strong year-over-year sales and earnings growth for the second quarter 2021 as market conditions continued to rebound from the impact of COVID-19. “Our strong second quarter results demonstrate a continued recovery in many of our key markets from COVID-19 challenges, as well as operational excellence and best-in-class service and distribution models that continue to distinguish Armstrong within the industry,” said Vic Grizzle, President and CEO of AWI. “While the recovery remains uneven and choppy, our actions and investments in support of our digital initiatives, Healthy Spaces products and Architectural Specialties portfolio have enhanced our growth potential. The momentum in our business fuels our confidence to increase our full-year 2021 guidance.”