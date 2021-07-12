Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Woolpert Converting Delaware County's Bicentennial Barn Into 4-Season Event Center

Houston Chronicle
 17 days ago

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Woolpert has been contracted by Preservation Parks of Delaware County to provide architecture, engineering and geospatial design services to convert Delaware County’s Bicentennial Barn into a four-season event center. The 230-acre McCammon Creek Park site is less than 20 miles north of Columbus. The roughly 85 acres surrounding the barn will support park district events, banquets, weddings, meetings and reunions.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Delaware State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barns#Bicentennial Park#Landscape Architecture#Lewis Center#Prweb#Preservation Parks#Woolpert Architect#Program#Christian#Aeg#Global Design Firm#Woolpert Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Politics
Related
Delaware StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Worst County to Live in Delaware

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S. is alarming, there are many […]
Lancaster County, NE1011now.com

Lancaster County Super Fair returning to Lancaster Event Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Super Fair returns on Thursday after having cancelled the public celebration last year. After the National High School Finals Rodeo came to an end recently at the Lancaster Event Center, the turnaround has been quick. Manager at the Lancaster Event Center, Hoyt Kraeger, believes the community will be excited to return this year after last year’s cancellation.
Clark County, OHSpringfield News Sun

Clark County 4-Hers: New goat barn floor shows fair continues to improve

Concrete floor creates a better atmosphere that is easier to clean, they say. The Clark County Fair invested thousands of dollars in renovations and 4-Hers are taking notice. This summer, the fair board spent over $50,000 to upgrade several areas of the fairgrounds, which included installing a concrete floor in the goat barn.
Delaware County, NYthe-reporter.net

Delaware County’s 91st Dairy Tour

FRANKLIN - Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) hosts the 91st annual Delaware County Dairy Tour on Friday, July 23. This year the tour showcased three farms in Franklin. Event organizer Mariane …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Delaware County, IAMix 94.7 KMCH

Record Year for Delaware County Fair’s Livestock Auction

A message from ISU Extension & Outreach Delaware County:. “The 4-H and FFA market beef, swine, sheep, and goat exhibitors were given the opportunity to sell their project animal in the Livestock Auction held on Saturday, July 17th during the Delaware County Fair. Many exhibitors walked their market animal through the sale ring for local buyers to purchase. We had a record year of sales and support from local buyers.
Butler County, OHJournal-News

New wedding and events center already busy in Butler County, including into 2022

A new wedding and event venue in Hanover Twp. is already busy with bookings through this year and into 2022. Hanover Reserve Weddings & Events is family-owned by three brothers and their wives with all of them taking an active role in the operation. Extended family has a role in Hanover Reserve, too, with everybody pitching in during construction. Legacy Post and Barn, in Nebraska, was their source for the wood used in the building and family members worked on staining and various other work needed as the building took shape.
Delaware County, IAMix 94.7 KMCH

Delaware County Fair Judging Results Day #4 Thursday, July 15

Thursday was another exciting day at the Delaware County. Thursday we hosted the Working Exhibits! These hands-on 4-H activities were a hit! Results from. The Livestock Shows continued on Thursday with the Beef Show, Results from the 2019 Beef show included:. Champion Aberdeen Beef Heifer: Clayton Davis. Reserve Champion Aberdeen...
Muncie, INindianapublicmedia.org

Former Delaware County Justice Center Transferred To City Of Muncie For Redevelopment

In a short virtual meeting on Wednesday, the East Central Indiana Regional Planning District voted to transfer ownership of the former justice center to the city of Muncie. The building has been empty since jail and court activities were moved to the former Wilson Middle School earlier this year. Now the city is looking for ideas on what the building could become, with the aim to keep it on the city’s tax rolls.
Rappahannock County, VARappahannock News

It’s peach season in Rappahannock County

Every summer, Dan Wharton drives from Fauquier County to buy peaches from Williams Orchard. “We are picking every morning and selling out by the end of the day. Business has been fantastic,” said Mylene Wharton, sales manager at Williams Orchard. “People come from Maryland, D.C., the Northern Neck, Pennsylvania, people are coming from everywhere … We have loyal customers who have been coming for decades. We had a customer last week leave a note when we were gone on the honor system. It said in her 65 years, these are the best peaches she’s ever had in her whole life and she would be back every time she visits.”
Malheur County, ORmalheurenterprise.com

Malheur County Fair: Today's schedule of events

4-H member Hayden Pearson, 9, brings his horse Pooh Bear out of the trailer at the Malheur County Fairgrounds on Monday July 26, 2021 as participants prepare for the Malheur County Fair. (ANGELINA KATSANIS/The Enterprise) Tuesday, July 27 - Family Day. Fairgrounds open: 2 p.m.-10 p.m. 2-10 p.m. Kids Safety...
Lincoln County, MElcnme.com

Groups Organize ‘Lincoln County Pilgrimage’ to Commemorate State’s Bicentennial (Plus One)

Maine celebrated 200 years of statehood in 2020, and many historical societies and organizations throughout Lincoln county planned to commemorate the historic event with a county-wide slate of programs. Unfortunately, the pandemic postponed the celebrations, but several organizations stayed the course and re-launched their programs, albeit a year late. The “Lincoln County Pilgrimage” runs from Aug. 15-22 and will feature 20 sites throughout the county. Programs include driving tours, open houses, special exhibits, and interpretive displays.
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Washington County 4-H Barn Quilt Auction Open this Week

The 2021 Washington County Fair may be over, but bids are still open for the 4-H barn quilt auction. The Washington County 4-H clubs crafted 18 unique barn quilts that are being auctioned off virtually through their Facebook page. With the help of the county barn quilt committee, 4-H/Youth Coordinator Amy Green challenged the clubs to design and paint a 4’ by 4’ barn quilt, which in turn helps teach the youth about visual arts and painting techniques, “We are very excited that the clubs have put in this time to plan it, but they’re also then donating these to be a part of an auction. And so all of the funds raised will go to support Washington County 4-H and youth activities in this coming year. There’s so many things that we do all year long with a variety of youth and so this just gives us some easier resources to make these things happen for everyone. So we thank the clubs very much for participating and seeing the importance of this fundraiser and I know that they’ve had a lot of fun putting them together.”
Cecil County, MDCecil Daily

Cecil County Fair: 4-H computers and electronics event

FAIR HILL — Any members of Cecil County 4-H who participated in Dan Gaffney’s Electronics Event Monday were in for a shock, so to speak. For the observant, the answers to the test were printed on the different pieces displayed on a table for identification. Nathaniel Smith from Rising Sun made that discovery as he studied the different parts, each with a letter affixed as part of the test.
Jackson County, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Area events to mark state's bicentennial

Missouri’s bicentennial is coming up on Aug. 10, and citizens have various ways they can get involved to mark the day or commemorate the year. Some completed projects have includes efforts from around the state. Events around Missouri include:. • Ice cream socials: “We are trying to get ice cream...
Pittsburgh, PAObserver-Reporter

Weekend event explores Pittsburgh's rivers at Carnegie Science Center

Carnegie Science Center’s H2Oh! River Weekend on Saturday and Sunday explores the science of Pittsburgh’s three rivers. The two-day event features family-friendly aquatic activities including turning river water into clean drinking water with chemistry, making a cloud in a bottle, and a River Bingo scavenger hunt on the North Shore.

Comments / 0

Community Policy