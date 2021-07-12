Woolpert Converting Delaware County's Bicentennial Barn Into 4-Season Event Center

The 2021 Washington County Fair may be over, but bids are still open for the 4-H barn quilt auction. The Washington County 4-H clubs crafted 18 unique barn quilts that are being auctioned off virtually through their Facebook page. With the help of the county barn quilt committee, 4-H/Youth Coordinator Amy Green challenged the clubs to design and paint a 4’ by 4’ barn quilt, which in turn helps teach the youth about visual arts and painting techniques, “We are very excited that the clubs have put in this time to plan it, but they’re also then donating these to be a part of an auction. And so all of the funds raised will go to support Washington County 4-H and youth activities in this coming year. There’s so many things that we do all year long with a variety of youth and so this just gives us some easier resources to make these things happen for everyone. So we thank the clubs very much for participating and seeing the importance of this fundraiser and I know that they’ve had a lot of fun putting them together.”