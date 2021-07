Controversy over the moderator in an upcoming debate is injecting a fresh round of back-and-forth in the Virginia gubernatorial race. Republican Glenn Youngkin pulled out of the upcoming Virginia Bar Assocation debate amid his concerns that moderator Judy Woodruff would not be impartial, citing her donation to a Haitian earthquake relief fund administered by the Clinton Foundation. Democratic nominee and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a former member of the foundation, told Jim Lokay on #TheFinal5 that he believes Youngkin is making excuses.