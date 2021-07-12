How The ‘Hella Black Mexican’ Cartoon Series Is Tackling Race In The Latinx Community
When Ehcrama Marche created Hella Black Mexican, a comedic cartoon about a Blaxican girl growing up in California, she didn’t think too many people would watch it. For the cinematographer, writer and animator, it was a way to explore some of the issues she experienced personally as a Black Mexican-Dominican girl growing up in Montebello. But soon, her witty character caught the attention of big networks, like Comedy Central, who are interested in bringing her DIY YouTube series to television.wearemitu.com
