How The ‘Hella Black Mexican’ Cartoon Series Is Tackling Race In The Latinx Community

Battu, a ballet term meaning "beaten" in French, is also the name of an upcoming short film currently in production by Matthew A. Cherry (Hair Love) and Chaz Bottoms (Dear John: Legendary Love Letters). But that's not all it is – Cartoon Network has tapped the creators to begin development on Battu, a coming-of-age musical comedy series about a young group of misfit dreamers who move to their own beat. According to the official logline released, Battu follows teenagers Otis and Jada – two gifted dancers in Chicago whose free spirit and individuality often leave them as outsiders in the rigid world of mainstream dance. Together they find a home at a struggling hiplet (a style of dance combining hip-hop and ballet) studio and a family among the studio's troupe of dancers and instructors. Embracing the vibrant Chicago music scene, the soundtrack of the series will feature original music and punctuate the stories of our characters which will explore themes such as courage, self-empowerment, inclusiveness, perseverance, and the power of friendship.