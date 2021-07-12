Eugene Caudill

John Werner, 44 years old, from St. Leon, IN will be remembered for his kind heart and adoration for his family, especially his nieces and nephews. A graduate of East Central High School, he won many medals for his wrestling achievements. John was always involved in sports, whether he was lifting weights, shooting hoops, or playing on summer baseball teams. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals and could recall stats of all their players with ease. John had a passion for fishing and loved to share this hobby with his nieces & nephew. He also enjoyed playing video games or doing just about anything with them. One could always count on John to help mow the grass or with any outside work that needed to be completed. And, John was especially fond of his black & gray cats. John’s family are advocates of mental health awareness and suicide prevention awareness and encourage everyone to ask for help or reach out to those in need. Words of encouragement or assistance in obtaining further help can be lifelines. Green is the color of mental health awareness and teal & purple are the colors of suicide prevention awareness. Feel free to wear these colors to the service to show your support.