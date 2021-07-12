Eugene Caudill
Eugene “Gene” Caudill, 83, died on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his residence in Moores Hill Indiana. Gene was born in Letcher County Kentucky on April 21, 1938, to Howard and Gladys Madden Caudill. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served two tours in Vietnam and in Germany also. Gene married Brenda Trent on October 1, 2003, in Titusville, Florida. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion in Milan. Gene enjoyed fishing, cooking and spending time with family and friends.wrbiradio.com
