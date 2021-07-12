‘The Beast Must Die’ Review: Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris Create Perfect Dueling Partners

Despite a recent halt due to a COVID-19 outbreak, production on the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is underway in the UK. Based on creator George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, the series is set 300 years before Game of Thrones during the reign of House Targaryen in Westeros. In the series, Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, the second wife of the king of Westeros Viserys Targaryen and while details about the character are few, the Queen is in a battle for power with her husband and stepdaughter Rhaenyra over who will next sit on the throne. Rhaenyra wants it for herself but Alicent wants the throne for her sons. It's a complex conflict and it's one that Cooke says will lead the audience to want to "see the worst" in her character.