‘The Beast Must Die’ Review: Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris Create Perfect Dueling Partners

By Kristen Lopez
IndieWire
 17 days ago
With the pandemic causing a slowdown in production, there’s an opportunity for already-shot shows from across the pond to fill the gap. Adapted from the novel by Cecil Day-Lewis, “The Beast Must Die” is an intense and reflective tale of grief, vengeance, and privilege that’s as impossible to stop watching as I’m sure the book itself is to read. Anchored by Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris’ indomitable performances, the addictive import could even fill the void left by other crime dramas like “Mare of Easttown.”

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

