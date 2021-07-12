‘The Beast Must Die’ Review: Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris Create Perfect Dueling Partners
With the pandemic causing a slowdown in production, there’s an opportunity for already-shot shows from across the pond to fill the gap. Adapted from the novel by Cecil Day-Lewis, “The Beast Must Die” is an intense and reflective tale of grief, vengeance, and privilege that’s as impossible to stop watching as I’m sure the book itself is to read. Anchored by Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris’ indomitable performances, the addictive import could even fill the void left by other crime dramas like “Mare of Easttown.”www.indiewire.com
Comments / 0