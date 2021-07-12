Cancel
Dallas, TX

Dallas auction house sells unopened Super Mario 64 game for $1.56 million

By Associated Press
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MvKEu_0auh0unX00
This photo provided by Heritage Auctions shows an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 that has sold at auction for $1.56 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 video game sold Sunday, July 11, 2021, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game. (Courtesy of Heritage Auctions via AP)

DALLAS (AP)— A copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 that remained unopened sold at an auction for $1.56 million.

The 1996 game sold on Sunday, breaking Heritage Auction’s record for the selling price of a single video game, as reported by the AP.

The auction house said in a statement that Super Mario 64 was the best-selling game on the Nintendo 64 as well as the first to feature the Mario character in 3D.

This past Friday, an unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda sold for 870,000.

Heritage Auction’s game specialist, Valarie McLeckie, said the company was shocked that a game sold for over $1 million.

