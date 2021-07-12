Louisville, KY Modernizes FOIA Management By Adopting Leading Records Requests Software

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. The City of Louisville, KY has deployed a public-facing NextRequest records requests portal that allows citizens to submit FOIA requests to the City electronically. Through the portal, citizens are able to submit requests to over 30 departments including Police, EMS, Emergency Services, and the Ethics Commission. The Metro Global Government who handles the requests, processes, tracks, and fulfills requests submitted to the public portal with NextRequest’s software.