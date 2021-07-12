Revature Partners with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to Provide Technology Career Pathways for HBCU Students

Big changes are afoot for Southwestern University’s award-winning Center for Career and Professional Development (CCPD). Earlier this summer, Assistant Director of Internship and Employment Development Dana Luna and Internship and Employment Developer Austin Painchaud ’13—the staff who focus on connecting students with on- and off-campus internships—moved from the CCPD to the Center for Integrative Learning to consolidate all high-impact experiences (i.e., internships, study abroad, undergraduate research, and community-engaged learning) within one office. Daniel Orozco, who was director of career services since 2013, is retiring from Southwestern effective July 30; a national search for a new director will launch soon. Now, Southwestern announces that the CPPD is transitioning from the division of Student Life to the Office of Alumni and Parent Relations (OAPR) within the Office of University Relations. The latest move reflects Southwestern’s commitment to helping current students navigate the changing employment landscape. The transition will allow the CCPD to better leverage the community of 16,000 alumni, 2,400 current parents, and thousands of friends who can support students and young alumni in their career exploration and development.