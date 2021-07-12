Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

NY Fed's Williams says both Treasury and mortgage purchases are supporting housing market

By Reuters
kitco.com
 17 days ago

(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve's purchases of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities are both affecting interest rates and financial conditions overall and one group does not have a significantly larger impact on the housing market, New York Fed Bank President John Williams said on Monday. "I don't see them as one...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Fed#Treasury#Mortgage#Housing Market#Ny Fed#Reuters#The Federal Reserve#New York Fed Bank#The Bank Of Israel#The New York Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Businessschiffgold.com

Peter Schiff: It’s Game Over if the Markets Call the Fed’s Bluff

The Federal Reserve insists inflation is “transitory” and the economy is making “progress.” Yet, it continues with the extraordinary monetary policy it launched at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, we’re seeing all kinds of data hinting that the economy may not be as great as advertised. Despite this, and even as prices continue to spiral higher, the Fed’s only monetary policy is talk. Peter breaks it all down on his podcast and drills down to the key question: what happens if the markets call the Fed’s bluff?
Businessfxempire.com

Federal Reserve’s Monetary Policy Moves Gold Substantially Higher

Yesterday’s release of the Federal Reserve’s current monetary policy, coupled with statements made during the press conference by Chairman Powell, signaled a continuation of the extremely accommodative stance. By keeping interest rates (Fed funds) near zero, and their ongoing purchases of mortgage-backed securities and U.S. debt. The Federal Reserve has had the enormous task of reigniting a $20 trillion economy that was brought to its knees as a direct result of the global pandemic which caused a global recession.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Gain on Dovish Fed Ahead of US Q2 GDP Reading

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange pushed higher in early trade Thursday, supported by a weakening U.S. dollar and rallying equities as investors are emboldened by the Federal Reserve's dovish stance on fiscal stimulus and accelerated economic growth in the second quarter, with expectations for lingering effects of accommodative monetary policy combined with strong consumer demand to continue to fuel growth.
Businessthecommunityvoice.com

The Fed acknowledges inflation

As inflation climbs, the Fed reacts. At its June meeting, the Federal Reserve confirmed what many of us have suspected for some time: prices are rising. In fact, prices are climbing faster than many expected. In response, the Fed raised its inflation expectation to 3.4 percent, up from its March projection of 2.4 percent, effectively raising its inflation expectation by 42 percent.
StocksDailyFx

NZD/USD Outlook: Central Bank Divergence to Play a Key Role

NZD/USD stuck in a range despite RBNZ increasing odds of a rate hike. The Fed is heading in the right direction but needs to change gear to keep up. NZD/USD is bouncing back up towards 0.70 once again after last night’s Federal Reserve meeting left investors wanting more. The initial announcement seemed to suggest that the central bank was taking a hawkish tilt as it suggested that the economic environment was looking more favorable to start tapering asset purchases, but Powell’s presser served to tame any overenthusiasm as he stressed that the US economy has not made enough progress for the bank to cut back its support for the economy.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Financial World

US Dollar falls as Fed keeps rate unchanged, says recovery intact despite delta surge

Following conclusion of a two-day policy meet, the US Federal Reserve said in a statement late on Wednesday that the world's No 1 economy's recovery from the pandemic’s fiscal fallouts stayed well en-route despite an uptick in delta variants across the country, while the US Central Bank had also signalled a plausible tapering of fiscal supports for the economy, eventually sending the US Dollar Index (DXY) down as much as 0.41 per cent to 91.84 on Thursday's late-afternoon US trading.
Marketsinvezz.com

Is the USD/CHF a buy or sell after the weak US GDP data?

The USD/CHF pair declined to the lowest level since July 17 after the latest Fed decision. The pair also reacted to the strong US GDP data. The numbers showed that the American economy expanded by 6.5% in Q2. The USD/CHF pair declined to the lowest level since June 17 after...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Drops as US Dollar Jumps; Fed Eyes Start of Tapering

Gold price action tumbles lower as the US Dollar strengthens broadly following the Fed. FOMC officials leave the Fed funds rate and current pace of asset purchases unchanged. The Federal Reserve states that the economy has made progress toward goals to taper. Check out the DailyFX Real Time News page...
BusinessNBC Chicago

Treasury Yields Little Changed After Fed Makes No Move on Asset Purchases

Treasury yields were little changed after the Federal Reserve concluded its two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday by keeping interest rates in a target range near zero, as expected. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped by less than 1 basis point to 1.229%...
Businesskitco.com

Dollar edges higher with all eyes on the Fed

NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Wednesday, even as investors held off placing major bets ahead of the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, keeping currency moves largely contained. The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Fed establishes two standing repo facilities to support money markets

July 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it will establish two standing repo facilities, one domestic and one for foreign and international monetary authorities, to backstop money markets during times of stress. The domestic standing repo facility, or SRF, will conduct daily overnight repo operations against...
U.S. Politicskfgo.com

Powell says Fed likely to taper asset purchases ‘at the same time’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve will likely reduce its monthly purchases of mortgage-backed securities and Treasuries simultaneously when it is time to pare back its support for the U.S. economy, though policymakers are debating whether to wind down the buying of MBS at a faster pace, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Treasury yields higher after Fed meeting statement

(Recasts with Fed meeting statement, new throughout) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher in choppy trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said that the U.S. economic recovery remains on track despite a rise in coronavirus infections and flagged ongoing discussions around the eventual withdrawal of monetary policy support. "With progress on vaccinations and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen," the U.S. central bank said in a statement after the conclusion of its latest two-day policy meeting. "The FOMC statement shows the Fed is on track to execute on the consensus tapering timeline,” Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets, said in a report. Benchmark 10-year yields were last 1.261%. The yields briefly rose to a session high of 1.278% immediately after the statement. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will elaborate on the latest policy statement in a news conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT) The Fed also announced that it will establish two standing repo facilities, one domestic and one for foreign and international monetary authorities, to backstop money markets during times of stress. July 28 Wednesday 2:18PM New York / 1818 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-211/256 0.2134 0.010 Three-year note 99-250/256 0.3829 0.021 Five-year note 99-112/256 0.7399 0.030 Seven-year note 101-136/256 1.0203 0.028 10-year note 103-88/256 1.261 0.027 20-year bond 106-240/256 1.8306 0.027 30-year bond 110-136/256 1.9098 0.021 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 1.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.75 2.00 spread (Editing by Sandra Maler)
U.S. Politicsfxempire.com

Federal Reserve Concludes FOMC Meeting

As many analysts predicted the Federal Reserve did not fast-forward the timeline to raise their Fed funds rate (the interest rate that banks and other depository institutions lend money to each other). The current Fed funds rate will remain between zero and 25 basis points (1/4%). Although they discussed their...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields fall as Fed talks about tapering but sets no timeline

(Adds quotes, details, updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve flagged ongoing discussions around the eventual withdrawal of monetary policy support but gave no details on when it is likely to reduce bond purchases. The U.S. economic recovery remains on track despite a rise in coronavirus infections, the U.S. central bank said in a new policy statement that remained upbeat. Fed policymakers, in a unanimous statement, also said they were moving ahead with discussions about when to reduce the central bank's bond-buying program, a precursor to eventually raising interest rates. "The Fed took another small step forward in their patient and methodical path towards tapering of their bond buying program," Jason England, global bonds portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors said in a note. In a news conference following the release of the statement, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. job market still had "some ground to cover" before it was time to pull back from the economic support the U.S. central bank put in place in the spring of 2020 to battle the coronavirus pandemic's economic shocks. "I think there's important stuff that Powell would rather see such as how the end of the pandemic jobless benefits go, how school reopenings go ... and how the Delta variant evolves over the next couple of months," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. Powell also said that when the Federal Reserve does begin to reduce its bond purchases it will likely cut purchases of mortgage-backed securities at the same pace as Treasuries. Benchmark 10-year yields fell to 1.228%, after briefly rising to a session high of 1.278% immediately after the statement. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened to 102 basis points. Fed funds futures traders are pricing for rate hikes to begin in March 2023. The Fed is widely expected to announce a taper this year with bond reductions not likely to begin until year-end of early next year. Some analysts expect that an announcement could come at the Fed's August Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, while others see that as too soon. Powell said on Wednesday he is in the process of writing a speech to be delivered at the Jackson Hole conference but declined to say what his remarks will focus on. The Fed also said on Wednesday that higher inflation remained the result of "transitory factors," meaning it was not an imminent risk. Some Fed officials have warned that rising price pressures may be persistent. Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, a measure of expected annual inflation for the next five years, rose to 2.63%. The Fed also announced that it will establish two standing repo facilities, one domestic and one for foreign and international monetary authorities, to backstop money markets during times of stress. July 28 Wednesday 4:20PM New York / 2020 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-216/256 0.2035 0.001 Three-year note 100-10/256 0.3617 0.000 Five-year note 99-158/256 0.7031 -0.007 Seven-year note 101-196/256 0.9854 -0.007 10-year note 103-168/256 1.2277 -0.006 20-year bond 107-116/256 1.8007 -0.003 30-year bond 111-36/256 1.8846 -0.004 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.75 1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.50 2.25 spread (Editing by Sandra Maler)
Businessthebalance.com

Fed Says It’s Not Raising Rates, Inflation Not Alarming

Inflation is up but isn’t yet worrisome, the policy-making arm of the Federal Reserve said Wednesday after its two-day meeting, and the Fed intends to keep its policies unchanged as it monitors progress in the labor market. Key Takeaways. The Federal Reserve’s policy-making committee said Wednesday that it would not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy