SC governor candidate favors legal marijuana

Missoulian
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Cunningham - the former one-term Democratic congressman now running to unseat South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster - is pushing for medicinal and recreational legalization of marijuana. Cunningham says the changes would offer health care options and spin-off millions in tax revenue for state coffers.

