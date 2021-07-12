Pet Wants Welcomes New Brand President Ed Evans to Lead Growth Effort

Gott Pet Products, the St. Francis, Wis.-based manufacturer of Charlee Bear natural dog treats and Hound & Gatos natural food for pets, has named Gina Schlueter brand manager. Schlueter, who previously served as inside sales and customer care representative for the company, will oversee all customer service and warehousing operations. As part of her new role, she will work hand-in-hand with distributors and dealers to expand each brand’s business with them, said company officials. Additionally, Schlueter will be responsible for running internal reports and data analyses, providing insights and predictions on potential development with current partners, and conducting other reporting tactics to further support the sales team’s growth. She will also be taking on new side projects to build brand awareness, including organizing monthly subscription boxes to get their products into the hands of potential new consumers.