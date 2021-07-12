Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

Pet Wants Welcomes New Brand President Ed Evans to Lead Growth Effort

Houston Chronicle
 17 days ago

Transformational Growth Leader Ed Evans Joins Cincinnati-Based Natural Pet Food Franchise. Pet Wants welcomes Ed Evans to its executive leadership team as the new president of the Cincinnati-based high-quality pet food and supplies franchise. Pet Wants, which is part of the Strategic Franchising family of brands, provides pet owners with premium, fresh pet food, free of animal by-products and non-nutritious fillers.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Additives#Food Dyes#Food Industry#Pet Nutrition Specialist#Pet Wants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pet Food
News Break
Economy
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Pets
Related
Austin, TXMySanAntonio

Cover Desk Names Nick Berry as New Product and Marketing Manager

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Cover Desk is proud to announce Nick Berry as its new product and marketing manager. A sales and marketing expert with decades of experience in everything from advertising sales to manufacturing, technology, automation and product marketing, Berry brings an innate enthusiasm and broad marketing skillset to Cover Desk.
Pet ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

WellPet Welcomes Erica Hageman As General Counsel To Spearhead Continued Growth In Premium Pet Nutrition

TEWKSBURY, Mass., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WellPet, LLC, the largest North America based independent branded premium natural pet food company, announced today that Erica Hageman has been appointed to the role of General Counsel. As the first person to hold this position at the company, Hageman will play a key role in helping the company navigate strategic growth while also overseeing all legal matters including compliance, intellectual property, contracts, employment law, and litigation.
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

Gott Pet Products Appoints Brand Manager

Gott Pet Products, the St. Francis, Wis.-based manufacturer of Charlee Bear natural dog treats and Hound & Gatos natural food for pets, has named Gina Schlueter brand manager. Schlueter, who previously served as inside sales and customer care representative for the company, will oversee all customer service and warehousing operations. As part of her new role, she will work hand-in-hand with distributors and dealers to expand each brand’s business with them, said company officials. Additionally, Schlueter will be responsible for running internal reports and data analyses, providing insights and predictions on potential development with current partners, and conducting other reporting tactics to further support the sales team’s growth. She will also be taking on new side projects to build brand awareness, including organizing monthly subscription boxes to get their products into the hands of potential new consumers.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Joseph C. Magnacca Appointed President & CEO Of Next Frontier Brands To Accelerate Growth Of Global Beverage And Wellness Portfolio

BOULDER, Colo., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Frontier Brands, an international fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company with a focus on beverage and wellness products, today announced the appointment of Joseph C. Magnacca as President & Chief Executive Officer. I look forward to maximizing global growth opportunities while driving exceptional...
Businessmartechseries.com

Gilly Hicks Introduces Gender-Inclusive Assortment Plus New Physical and Digital Experiences as Part of Brand Growth Strategy

Gilly Hicks, a brand in the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. portfolio, announced steps in its growth strategy, including an expanded product assortment, a new store prototype and digital experience, and a reimagined brand purpose. As part of its brand evolution, Gilly Hicks is now more gender-inclusive; the brand is introducing underwear, loungewear and activewear in patterns and colors that match everyone’s styles, regardless of gender identity. These products align with the brand’s updated purpose of giving Gen Z their daily dose of happy. Additionally, Gilly Hicks is introducing its new Future Stretch fabric, which is designed to accommodate a variety of body types.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Escalon and Early Growth Launch New And Done Branding to Better Support Their Leadership in the Essential Business Services Category

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2021-- Escalon and Early Growth, leading Essential Business Services (EBS) providers, announced today their “And done.” brand for both companies that strikes at the core of the biggest challenge for small businesses, mid-sized businesses and startups – making sure back-office operations, such as accounting, HR, payroll, recruiting and taxes get done and done right. The new branding debuted today at the India COVID Relief Fundraiser virtual event that featured a panel of Who’s Who SMB and startup experts discussing business in a post-COVID environment, including Daymond John of ABC’s Shark Tank.
Pet ServicesHouston Chronicle

ClearAngel Invests $10,000 in Moki Runs, All-Natural Pet Apothecary

Clearco’s Data-Driven Angel Investor enables Calgary-based apothecary to its launch pet insurance alternative, and more. Clearco, the world’s largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Moki Runs, a Calgary-based apothecary providing high-quality, low-waste pet food. ClearAngel supplies early-stage founders with access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, as well as Clearco’s extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Pet Servicespetbusiness

Pet Supermarket Launches New Brand

Pet Supermarket prides itself on being the brand that “Speaks Pet.” The regional supplier of specialty pet products, with more than 200 stores across the southeastern United States, is unveiling a new brand identity to show pet parents they’re always by your side. Pet Supermarket demonstrates its “We Speak Pet”...
EconomyHouston Chronicle

The Top Creative Agencies to Hire in 2021, According to DesignRush [Q2 Rankings]

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. 72% of American consumers say that packaging design influences their purchasing decisions. Another research shows that brands who maintain consistency in their visual design, from packaging to marketing collateral and digital channels, enjoy up to 23% higher revenues. Effective and consistent design can help...
Appareltrendynews9.com

How to create an apparel brand online and maximize profits

T-shirts have always been in trend. The apparel has become a vital part of everyone’s wardrobe – men and women alike. Creating a fashion label from the ground up can sound tricky, but it doesn’t have to be. Currently, the custom T-shirt industry is experiencing a boom. All you need is to identify the best entrepreneurial strategies, the audience and employ a third-party printing service like custom t shirts Canada to start your business.
Businessthemreport.com

Avanze Bolsters Its Senior Leadership With Two New Hires

Avanze Group has announced the additions of Rich King as EVP of Client Success and Business Strategy, and Victor Lee as SVP, Head of Sales and Marketing. As a long-time technology sales leader, Lee's career includes positions with Synrgo, Pioneer Technology Group, Computing System Innovations, and Creative Data Solutions (CDS). In his previous role, Lee served as VP of Sales for Synrgo, an e-Recording and post-closing services provider. Lee has helped companies expand into new markets and capture large projects throughout the U.S. He provided technical solutions to Fortune 500 and state and local governments for projects related to capture, identity protection, unstructured data classification, unstructured extraction and RPA technology.
Aerospace & Defensemetroatlantaceo.com

Wencor Group Hires Scott Herndon as President of Defense to Lead its Aerospace Government and Military Efforts

Wencor Group (“Wencor”), a leading solutions provider to the aerospace aftermarket, announced today that Scott Herndon has joined the company in the newly created role of President of Defense. The new role, leading Wencor’s aerospace government and military efforts, will leverage Scott’s deep and diverse aerospace knowledge. Scott’s vast experience...
Health ServicesHouston Chronicle

Elation Health Adds Three New Executive Hires to Expand Primary Care Vision

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Elation Health, the clinical-first technology powering the future of independent primary care, today announced three new executive hires: Pratik Savai is joining as chief technology officer (CTO), Sara Pastoor MD, in a new role as director of primary care advancement, and Jenifer Ho, as vice president of marketing. Elation Health is continuing to hire rapidly after doubling its team size last year and raising a $40M Series C round led by Generation IM in December 2020. For more information on remote and San Francisco-based digital health careers with Elation, visit elationhealth.com/careers.
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

Roland DGA Corporation Launches Completely Redesigned "Roland TV" Platform

Video Hub at the Roland DGA Website Offers a Wealth of Informative, Inspirational, Business Building Content. Wide-format digital imaging leader Roland DGA Corporation has announced the launch of its new and improved “Roland TV” video hub, offering customers an easier way to view educational videos on a wide variety of products and applications, in one place. The new Roland TV is comprised of a series of channels, separated by category, that include videos and recorded webinars related to Roland DG device operation, applications, how to successfully grow your business, and much more.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Production Solutions Names Drew Wilson as New Chief Operations Officer

Senior-level promotion aligns with Production Solutions’ commitment to the company’s continuing growth. Production Solutions, a Moore company and a leading provider of performance-driven marketing solutions, announced today the promotion of Drew Wilson to chief operations officer (COO). In his new role, Wilson will have the production, resource, information technology and accounting departments aligned under his expert guidance and leadership.
Businesschannele2e.com

Fully Managed Acquires Toronto MSP; Achieves $100M Revenue

Fully Managed, a Top 100 Vertical Market MSP, has acquired Quartet Services, a Toronto-based managed IT services provider (MSP) that has security expertise and SOC2 certification. Post-deal, Fully Managed now generates $100 million in annual revenues, the buyer says. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. This is technology...
EconomyHouston Chronicle

SprayWorks Brings Fabrication In-House - Expands Automation

KENT, Ohio (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. SprayWorks Equipment is thrilled to announce the capability of fabrication within its new facility. Earlier this year, SprayWorks moved to a new facility which increased the building size by almost 20,000 sq ft. With recent wide-spread material shortages and inflation, bringing fabrication in-house was pivotal to faster turnaround times and decreasing production costs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy