Did we finally achieve Peak Kyle Busch with his Atlanta weekend?. Frankly I’m not sure how to get more out of Kyle Busch. He won on Saturday, had a great chance to win on Sunday, ripped a driver who hampered that effort, and along the way verbally blasted track ownership. If he’d won both weekend wars and burned all bridges on his way out of town, that would’ve technically been better, but still, not bad for Kyle, who showed he’s far from sliding into laid-back elder statesman status.