Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Clinical Psychologist Warns of the Pervasiveness of Bad Psychology and Provides Strategies for Selecting the Right Provider in Informative New Book

Houston Chronicle
 17 days ago

GEELONG, Australia (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. With the prevalence of depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders, the need for mental health services continues to grow. However, as author and clinical psychologist Joshua Thomas points out in his new book, “Good Psych – Bad Psych & How to Tell the Difference,” many people who seek out care will encounter the dark side of the mental health system, one perpetuated by poor regulation, a lack of qualified providers and a wide circulation of misinformation.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Psychology#Psychologists#Mental Health Disorders#Prweb#Deakin University#Review Copies Interview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Amazon
Related
Health Servicesoilcity.news

Rocky Mountain Behavioral Healthcare and Park Ridge Behavioral Healthcare are looking for psychologists and providers

Rocky Mountain Behavioral Healthcare and Park Ridge Behavioral Healthcare now employ 6 psychologists and 3 master’s-level providers. We are serving as a training site for doctoral-level students and master’s students. We are interested in adding psychologists and licensed master’s-level providers to the practice. You would provide direct clinical service in...
Diseases & TreatmentsMySanAntonio

New Faith-Filled and Educational Book Provides Helpful Resources and Inspiration for Anyone Dealing with Cancer or Other Health Diagnoses

HOLLAND, Mich. (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. When a person or loved one is diagnosed with a devastating diagnosis such as cancer, the journey ahead is often filled with fear and a sense of hopelessness. Author Mari. D. Martin and her husband Chris faced this difficult journey when he was diagnosed with throat cancer and are sharing their inspiring and candid account to encourage others they are not alone in “Come Home Alive: The Power of Knowing How to Work Together to Make it Through the Crisis of Cancer.”
Mental HealthWashington Times-Herald

3 strategies to protect mental health

Improving one’s overall health and maintaining that health over the long haul can have a profound impact on quality of life. For example, the Harvard Medical School notes that regular exercise can slow the natural decline in physical performance that occurs as people age. That means routine exercise can serve as something like a fountain of youth that allows people to keep their cardiovascular fitness, metabolism and muscle function on par with their younger counterparts.
Mental HealthHouston Chronicle

New Stress Management Book Could Save Doctors Careers and Lives

ACTON, Mass. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Dr. Eric Block, a practicing dentist from Acton, Massachusetts just launched his first book, The Stress-Free Dentist, and it’s already changing the lives of doctors across the country. After years of struggling with anxiety, regret, stress, and burnout, Dr. Block came to a pivotal realization—he wasn’t alone. Once he began talking to his colleagues (and a licensed therapist), the weight began to lift, and the solutions became clear and attainable. Dr. Block wants all the stressed-out dentists out there to know they are not alone—they too can overcome burnout and start loving dentistry again.
Isanti County, MNhometownsource.com

Isanti County to provide positive psychology program to increase happiness

Isanti County is moving forward to help promote happiness and better connectivity within the community. On June 2, the Isanti County Board approved an agreement with the International Thought Leader Network for the Orange Frog and the Happiness Advantage pilot training program. However, the agreement created some concern in the community, which was made clear during the board’s July 21 meeting.
HealthHouston Chronicle

WINFertility Launches 1-Click Fertility Nurse Call Providing Immediate Access to Clinical Support for Patients

GREENWICH, Conn. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. WINFertility, the nation’s leading fertility benefits management company with the largest portfolio of employer clients, has launched a 1-click fertility nurse call to its newly enhanced mobile app. This advanced feature allows WINFertility patients to have 24/7, real-time access to a specialized fertility Nurse Care Manager for support with treatment options, questions with medications, provider selection, and emotional support. WINFertility has the largest population of members among corporate clients of all industries and is the only fertility benefits management company with specialized fertility nurses available on-demand, 24/7.
FitnessPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Here are 5 benefits where working out can help with Mental Health

This morning when I woke up. I just didn't have the strength in me to go to the gym this morning. I actually love working out in the morning. It helps me take on the day regardless of what the includes. However, staying up late and watching television had me beating up the alarm clock. For some there are other reasons for not going to the gym. There are many who simply just don't have it to do another day.
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Mental Health Disorders Tied to Higher COVID-19 Mortality

Findings show even higher risk among those with severe mental disorders, like schizophrenia and bipolar disorders. WEDNESDAY, July 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Mental health disorders are associated with increased COVID-19-related mortality, according to a review published online July 27 in JAMA Psychiatry. Guillaume Fond, M.D., Ph.D., from Aix-Marseille University...
Public HealthDOT med

Machine learning for cardiovascular disease improves when social, environmental factors are included

Machine learning can accurately predict cardiovascular disease and guide treatment--but models that incorporate social determinants of health better capture risk and outcomes for diverse groups, finds a new study by researchers at New York University's School of Global Public Health and Tandon School of Engineering. The article, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, also points to opportunities to improve how social and environmental variables are factored into machine learning algorithms.
Howard County, INKokomo Perspective

COVID-19 changes therapy for mental health patients

Imagine a tripod, says Kimble Richardson, manager of business development and referrals for Community Health Network’s Behavioral Health Services. The tripod legs are mental health, physical health, and spiritual health. Mental health is an important component of overall health, and since March 2020 almost everyone has struggled with mental health in some way, whether because of OVID-19 or because of racial and civil unrest.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Rightway Partners With Businessolver To Provide Employees With Clinical Guidance And Benefits Navigation

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightway , a healthcare technology and services company revolutionizing care navigation, announced it has partnered with HR technology leader, Businessolver, as part of its exclusive Pinnacle Program to drive health and benefits value for employees through smarter clinical guidance. As the employee health and wellness ecosystem continues to evolve, the collaboration enables employers to connect employees with relevant benefits and simplify their healthcare experience.
Mental HealthHouston Chronicle

Global Lyme Alliance Funds Groundbreaking Study Linking Lyme Disease to Psychiatric Disorders

STAMFORD, Conn. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Global Lyme Alliance (GLA), the largest 501(c)(3) dedicated to conquering Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through research, education, and patient services, congratulates Dr. Michael Eriksen Benros of Copenhagen University Hospital and Dr. Brian Fallon of Columbia University on the publication of their major findings of elevated risk of psychiatric illness in Lyme disease patients. Their two-year study, funded by GLA, was just published in The American Journal of Psychiatry.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthboxrox.com

6 Signs And Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A Vitamin D deficiency can have many negative consequences on your health. Good health comes with a well-balanced diet that provides the right amount of nutrition: vitamins, essential fats, energy, protein, and minerals. A lack of any of these nutrients can have a negative impact on the quality of life. These nutrients regulate how our body grows and functions. When it comes to nutrients that build your body, vitamin D is one of the most important ones.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...

Comments / 0

Community Policy