Ellen Emmaline (Emma) Estridge of Brookville, Indiana peacefully entered eternity July 9, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born March 3, 1932 in Gainesville, Texas, to the late Walter & Cora (Powell) Parker. She was a member of the Valley Christian Church in Brookville, Indiana. Ellen was a strong woman, loved by many, and will be missed by all who knew her.