The following is from Arkansas City Community Band Director Chris VanGilder. “With the national weather service predicting a high possibility of heavy rainfall starting late this afternoon and continuing into the overnight hours, we feel that we must move the location of the Arkansas City Community Band’s 150th Anniversary Concert to the Arkansas City High School Auditorium. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. It is free and open to everyone. Audience members should park in front of the building or in the east parking lot and enter the main doors and proceed to the auditorium. The facility is handicapped accessible. Masks are encouraged, but not required.”