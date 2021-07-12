Elite signee plans to delay pro career, play at Tennessee
One of Tennessee baseball’s prized signees has surprised a lot of people and decided to enroll at UT and play for the Vols. Chase Burns, a powerful right-handed pitcher from Beech High School in the Nashville area, has told professional organizations that he plans to enroll at Tennessee, which means he won’t be eligible to be drafted for three more years unless he ultimately leaves UT and transfers to a lower level of the college game.247sports.com
