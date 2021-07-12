Elite signee plans to delay pro career, play at Tennessee

LEXINGTON (KT) — Devin Booker only spent one season at the University of Kentucky, but learned what it took to be a professional athlete.. “I learned a lot from Coach (John) Calipari — just how to be a pro,” he said. “I was 17, 18 years old at the time, so you’re only there for — well I was — for one year, and that’s not a lot of time to spend on a college campus. But he’s trying to push the most information he can to you in a short amount of time and understanding what your goals and your dreams are.”