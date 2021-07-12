'A faithful companion': Goodbye to a good and loyal dog

The calmest dog breeds you’ll want to bring home. When it comes to calm dog breeds, our list includes low maintenance dogs, lazy dog breeds, and the best apartment dogs. Of course, we didn’t forget about large dog breeds that, despite their size, love to plop down and sprawl out across your body like a lap dog. These calm dog breeds might enjoy a game of fetch with kids in the backyard or be more inclined to let someone else fetch something—like their yummy treat. Some dogs don’t shed much, while others may need regular brushing, but what they all have in common is a mellow attitude that suits families. We spoke with a veterinarian and two professional dog trainers/behaviorists for recommendations. It’s important to note that all dogs are individuals, and training and socialization are essential for families and dogs to live happily ever after.