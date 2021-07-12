Drunk driver pleads guilty in 2018 crash that killed college student

A man accused of killing a local college student in a 2018 DUI crash pleaded guilty in DeKalb County Superior Court July 9. Reginald Stubbs, 55, pleaded guilty as indicted, to charges of Vehicular Homicide in the First Degree (three counts), DUI Less Safe, DUI Per Se, Reckless Driving, and Following Too Closely, in connection with the deadly crash that claimed the life of 18-year-old Kennedy Segars, who was home from Alabama State University to celebrate her mother’s birthday that day, according to a press release form the district attorney’s office.