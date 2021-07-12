CNN ignoring Cuba’s anti-communist revolt is dangerous to America’s own Democracy
There’s no doubt that CNN is ignoring the sparks of an anti-communist revolution in Cuba. If this was 30 years ago, CNN would be the main source of information with 24-7 coverage. Now that CNN has become the political propaganda arm of America’s own socialist Democrat party, the network is avoiding the topic of citizens rising up against socialism and communism in our own backyard.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
