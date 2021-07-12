CNN ignoring Cuba’s anti-communist revolt is dangerous to America’s own Democracy

The Castro (and now post-Castro) regime in Cuba is a deeply repressive communist dictatorship whose ultimate place in the proverbial ash heap of history cannot arrive soon enough. A retrograde relic of the Cold War era—when it served as a strategically positioned Soviet satrapy—the impoverished island nation has barely changed an iota since the fall of the Berlin Wall. The most recent bout of unrest there, spurred by a restive Cuban population yearning for the basic freedoms that most of their Latin American neighbors take for granted, is also a harrowing portent of what could someday come if the "progressive"—in many cases, increasingly outright socialist—Left gets its way here in the United States.