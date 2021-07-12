Cancel
CNN ignoring Cuba’s anti-communist revolt is dangerous to America’s own Democracy

By Robert Walker
 17 days ago
There’s no doubt that CNN is ignoring the sparks of an anti-communist revolution in Cuba. If this was 30 years ago, CNN would be the main source of information with 24-7 coverage. Now that CNN has become the political propaganda arm of America’s own socialist Democrat party, the network is avoiding the topic of citizens rising up against socialism and communism in our own backyard.

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

