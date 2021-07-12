Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

kanw.com
 17 days ago

Navajo Nation reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, another 3 deathsWINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday and three additional deaths. The figures released by the Navajo Department of Health bring the total number of cases on the reservation to almost 31,096 since the pandemic began. The death toll is 1,361. The Navajo Nation recently relaxed restrictions to allow visitors to travel on the reservation and visit popular attractions like Canyon de Chelly and Monument Valley. The reservation is the country's largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. While cases are down, Navajo leaders are urging residents to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated.

www.kanw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Government
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
Arizona State
City
Navajo, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
State
Utah State
Albuquerque, NM
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Medina
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Hector Balderas
Person
Jonathan Nez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico Legislature#Rock#Ap#The Navajo Nation#67 Year Old#The State Police#Navajo Nation#Gop#Rowsanta Fe#Republican#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release

LOS ANGELES, July 29 (Reuters) - Scarlett Johansson, star of the Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," sued the Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Thursday, alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The dual release strategy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy