Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Levy County, FL

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Levy County Jail

By Jeff Jones
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BRONSON, FL – A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at Levy County jail, the sheriff’s office reported today. On July 6, 2021, medical personnel at the Levy County Detention Facility began receiving complaints from both inmates and staff members of flu-like symptoms. As of today at 2:00 p.m. the LCSO nursing staff report seventeen staff members have been tested for COVID-19 and eight have shown to be positive. Fifteen inmates have also been tested and six (6) were shown to be positive.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Levy County, FL
Government
County
Levy County, FL
Levy County, FL
Health
City
Bronson, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Nursing Staff#Lcso#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Winslow Township, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Winslow Man Sentenced for Benefits Fraud

BANGOR, Maine: A Winslow man was sentenced today in federal court for Social Security fraud, health care fraud and theft of government money, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced. U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen sentenced Robert Curtis, 63, to three years of probation, including six months of home confinement....
Bridgeport, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Wood County man admits to violation against a minor

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Steven Lockhart, of Davisville, West Virginia, has admitted to trying to meet a minor for sex, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Lockhart, 57, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor.” Lockhart admitted to using his phone to...
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Man Sentenced for Methamphetamine and Heroin Drug Conspiracy

An Arizona man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for taking part in a methamphetamine and heroin drug conspiracy, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Anthony Ward Irving pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy on Nov. 25, 2020, and today was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan. Following his prison sentence, Irving will serve 5 years on supervised release.
Springfield Township, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Springfield Woman Sentenced for Theft of Government Money

BOSTON – A Springfield woman was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for stealing more than $260,000 in government benefits. Debbie Moore, 57, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to five years of supervised release, with the first six months served under house arrest, and was ordered to pay restitution of $261,933. The government recommended a sentence of 18 months in prison. In September 2020, Moore pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government money.
Posted by
Shore News Network

Lane County Drug Dealer Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison

EUGENE, Ore.—A Lane County, Oregon man was sentenced to federal prison today for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Springfield, Oregon. Delfino Angel Davila-Tamayo, 27, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in April 2018, Davila-Tamayo was identified as a...
Bangor, MEPosted by
Shore News Network

Lebanon Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Distribution

BANGOR, Maine—A Lebanon, Maine man was sentenced today in federal court for distributing fentanyl, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced. Chief U.S. District Judge Jon D. Levy sentenced Angel Valle, 55, to 10 years in prison and four years of supervised release. Valle pleaded guilty in February 2020. According...
Texas StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Texas Man Sentenced for $24 Million COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme

A Coppell businessman was sentenced today to more than 11 years in prison for wire-fraud and money-laundering offenses in connection with his fraudulent scheme to obtain approximately $24.8 million in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah and Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.
Newark, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Previously Convicted Felon Charged With Illegal Possession Of Handgun

NEWARK, N.J. – An Essex County, New Jersey, man was arrested yesterday on charges of illegally possessing a handgun, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced. Lamont Nelson, 26, of Newark, New Jersey is charged by complaint with one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is scheduled to appear this afternoon by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge André Espinosa.
Yuma, AZPosted by
Shore News Network

Border Patrol Agents Apprehend Two Aggravated Felons Saturday

YUMA, Ariz. – Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended two aggravated felons in separate incidents early Saturday morning. Just after midnight, an agent assigned to the Yuma station encountered a migrant who illegally crossed the international border near the Andrade Port of Entry. The migrant was arrested and transported to the Yuma station for further processing. Record checks conducted on the migrant, Modesto Hernandez-Rechiga, revealed that he was a convicted felon. Hernandez-Rechiga, a 45-year-old Mexican national, was convicted of negligent vehicular homicide in California in 2004 and was sentenced to 16 months in prison. Hernandez-Rechiga also had several arrests and convictions for driving under the influence and served jail time for those as well.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
Shore News Network

Felon in Possession of Ammunition Sentenced to Prison

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced yesterday to 30 months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition. According to court documents, Charles Allen Scott, 45, threatened a female witness at her residence by waving a firearm in the air and telling her, “I’m about to shoot you in the face” and “It’ll only take a couple of shots to kill you.” While in his vehicle at the residence, Scott pointed the firearm out of his sunroof and fired once. The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) responded to the scene afterward and was able to locate a .357 caliber shell casing in the middle of the road in front of the witness’ residence.
Keyser, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Mineral County man sentenced for firearms charge

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Kendu Woodard, of Keyser, West Virginia, was sentenced this week to 24 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Woodard, also known as “Kenneth Barmore,” 43, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Unlawful Possession of...
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Shore News Network

10 Additional Defendants Federally Indicted for Roles in Heroin and Fentanyl Distribution Scheme

WILMINGTON, Del. –David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced today that a Superseding Indictment was recently unsealed charging 14 individuals with conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl and other related offenses. Four of those individuals, Jamar Jackson, Denise Brown, Harley Douglas, and Nicole Jackson, had been previously charged. The Superseding Indictment also charges Jamar Jackson with conspiring to launder money internationally.
Parkersburg, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Parkersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Firearm and Drug Charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty today to federal firearm and drug charges. According to court documents and statements made in court, officers with the Parkersburg Police Department arrested Jonathan Ray Sindledecker, 40, on January 17, 2020 due to outstanding warrants. When officers approached Sindledecker at a Go-Mart store near the intersection of 16th Street and St. Mary’s Avenue, he ran around the store into an alley. As Sindledecker was running, he attempted to pull a pistol with an obliterated serial number from his waist area. Upon doing so, Sindledecker lost his balance and fell to the ground. Officers apprehended Sindledecker and located the pistol nearby. Officers also located a quantity of methamphetamine, digital scales and a small amount of cash on Sindledecker. Sindledecker knew he was prohibited from possessing the firearm due to prior felony convictions for unlawful entry and manufacture of a controlled substance in Wood County Circuit Court. Sindledecker admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine to others.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Owner Of Signature Nails Spa Indicted On Tax Evasion And Obstruction Charges

NASHVILLE – A federal indictment unsealed today charged Chieu K. Tran, 54, of Nashville, the owner of Signature Nails Spa, (Signature) with tax evasion and obstruction of justice charges, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee. Tran was arrested by IRS Criminal Investigation Agents at his home this morning and will appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge later today.
San Clemente, CAPosted by
Shore News Network

More Than 100 Lbs. of Meth Discovered in False Compartment

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.—San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents located more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a pickup truck on Thursday afternoon. The incident began at approximately 1:30 p.m. when agents on Interstate 5 (I-5) observed a suspicious blue Ford pickup driving northbound. Agents initiated a vehicle stop and the driver yielded at the I-5 Border Patrol checkpoint just south of San Clemente. While agents spoke with the male driver, their service K-9 conducted a sniff of the pickup and alerted to the rear of the truck.

Comments / 0

Community Policy