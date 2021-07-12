COVID-19 outbreak reported at Levy County Jail
BRONSON, FL – A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported at Levy County jail, the sheriff’s office reported today. On July 6, 2021, medical personnel at the Levy County Detention Facility began receiving complaints from both inmates and staff members of flu-like symptoms. As of today at 2:00 p.m. the LCSO nursing staff report seventeen staff members have been tested for COVID-19 and eight have shown to be positive. Fifteen inmates have also been tested and six (6) were shown to be positive.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0