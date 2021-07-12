Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

BONUS PODCAST: You Can Win A Full Ride at a Maryland University with MHEC’s VAX-U

By John Frenaye
Posted by 
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week, Governor Hogan announced a new promotion that allowed students, 12-17, to potentially earn a full-ride for college when vaccinated. We popped up to Baltimore to speak with the Secretary of the Maryland Higher Education Commission, Dr. James Fielder to get the skinny. MHEC is handling the program in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Health. And if there ever was a life-changing opportunity, this is it!

www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

 https://www.eyeonannapolis.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Secretary, MD
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vax#Maryland University#Mhec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

BONUS PODCAST: Get Your Crabs On August 7th From the Annapolis Rotary

The Annapolis Rotary is celebrating 100 years of service to the community and this August 7th will mark the 76th time they have had the world’s largest crab feast!. We sat down with Anne Myers to talk about the feast and how it is a bit different this year. Like last year, it is still a to-go feast (not enough time to plan after the SOE was lifted), but this year for the first time ever, it is on a Saturday! So mark your calendar for Saturday, August 7th for a neighborhood crab feast. Get your block or cul-de-sac or building to go in together and build your own community with the Rotary crabs!
Maryland StatePosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Local Business Spotlight: Classic Theatre of Maryland

Once upon a time, there was a theater company in Annapolis called the Annapolis Shakespeare Company. But in 2021, they changed things up to better reflect who they had become!. The Classic Theatre of Maryland is the old ASC with a lot of new twists. A new outdoor venue at the Gresham Estate (which I bet you never knew about), Cabaret Shows every month each dedicated to a decade of music beginning with the 1920s, jazz nights with the Unified Jazz Ensemble, and more. Of course, Shakespeare is still a staple along with all classic theater.
Maryland StatePosted by
Eye On Annapolis

How Students’ Actions Can Help Clean Up Maryland’s Environment

Just like everywhere else in the world, Maryland is also going through a climatic change. One to two degrees (F) increase in the everyday temperature has been recorded with heavy and frequent rainstorms. The sea level is also rising around one inch per 7 to 8 years. Fortunately, we can slow down this global warming and climatic change with just a few simple and practical ways. Some of the ways towards environmental remediation are shared below:
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

BONUS PODCAST: We’re Being Invaded and the Scenic Rivers Land Trust Needs You!

If you have not been to the Bacon Ridge Natural Area, you are missing out. And here’s a chance to help!. The Scenic Rivers Land Trust is working on a project to rid the area of several species of invasive plants! It is a project in conjunction with the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks, and is funded by the Chaney Enterprises Foundation Fund and the Environment Anne Arundel County Fund of the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Registration Open For 9/11 Heroes Run on September 19th

The 2021 Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run is scheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Participants can register at: 911heroesrun.org/Annapolis. “This year’s Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run will truly be special as we gather together in person tomark the 20th anniversary of the attack on our...
Maryland StatePosted by
Eye On Annapolis

The Best Universities in Maryland

Maryland is known for its diverse geography, which includes mountains in the west, farms in the east, beaches in the south, and cities in the center of the state. It is also an excellent choice for potential students because of its varied opportunities for higher education. 9 Top Universities In...
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

BONUS PODCAST: A Summer Weather Chat With DCMDVA Weather

So, what does the rest of the summer (and hurricane season) look like weather-wise in Annapolis? For that answer, we turn to George Young from DCMDVA Weather! He has been forecasting for the Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief for almost four years and nails it every morning. As you all know, Annapolis weather is difficult to forecast and that is why George is based right here!
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Watershed Stewards Academy Announces the 2021-2022 Master Watershed Steward Certification Course

The Anne Arundel County Watershed Stewards Academy (WSA) certification course trains and supports community leaders to become Master Watershed Stewards. Master Watershed Stewards take action with their neighbors to address the problem of stormwater pollution and restore local waterways in Anne Arundel County. Prospective Stewards need not have prior knowledge; they will receive training to identify and solve environmental problems in their community and form connections with a local network of energized leaders.
CollegesPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Tips and Tricks for Choosing the Right College or University

For many, entering a particular university or college is a decision for life. And indeed, the choice of a higher education institution, more than often, influences the person’s career path and, thus, their life in many other aspects. Yet, to enter the right school, one must know which one to enroll in the first place. While this seems like a rather obvious issue with a few obvious solutions, things are not so easy. Choosing a college or university requires some serious criteria, defining which is definitely not the easiest feat to handle.
GamblingPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

How the US Casinos Help Gaming Addicts to Counter Their Problems

It’s human nature to take risks. Whether it’s gambling or skateboarding, people engage in activities every day that involve both potential risk and potential reward. Risk-taking can contribute to human development when it leads to innovation, but when the desire to take risks takes the form of gambling addiction, problems can arise.
EducationPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

MDOT and State Department of Education Pair Up For School Supplies

Thousands of Maryland children returning to school this fall – including many of the 400,000 returning to in-person instruction for the first time in 18 months due to the impact of COVID-19 – won’t have the supplies they need for success in the new academic year. To help these students prepare for learning and growing in the classroom, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) are partnering with the Boys and Girls Club Maryland Alliance for a statewide Back to School Supply Drive beginning Monday, July 12, and continuing through Friday, July 30, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy