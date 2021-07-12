Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces area in clean-up mode day after powerful storms

kanw.com
 17 days ago

Las Cruces area in clean-up mode day after powerful storms. LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Residents in Las Cruces were picking up the pieces Monday, a day after a powerful storm left a trail of toppled trees, washed out roads and downed power lines. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports crews around the city are hauling away massive trees and other debris. The Sunday storm originated in the Roswell and Clovis areas but then picked up steam over the Sacramento Mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The result was a massive storm system that brought powerful winds and rain. The weather has also led the New Mexico Department of Transportation to shut down US 70 at San Augustin Pass.

www.kanw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Roswell, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Government
City
Sacramento, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Clean Up#Extreme Weather#Ap#The Las Cruces Sun News#San Augustin Pass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Monday Business Watch

Algernon D'Ammassa with the Las Cruces Sun-News brings us the latest news. This week: Minimum wage work session held in Las Cruces, New Mexico event to showcase local food and products, and a new entertainment center is planned in Las Cruces.

Comments / 0

Community Policy