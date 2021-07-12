Las Cruces area in clean-up mode day after powerful storms. LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Residents in Las Cruces were picking up the pieces Monday, a day after a powerful storm left a trail of toppled trees, washed out roads and downed power lines. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports crews around the city are hauling away massive trees and other debris. The Sunday storm originated in the Roswell and Clovis areas but then picked up steam over the Sacramento Mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The result was a massive storm system that brought powerful winds and rain. The weather has also led the New Mexico Department of Transportation to shut down US 70 at San Augustin Pass.