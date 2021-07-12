Cancel
Politics

Dept. of Human Services reopens County Assistance Offices to the public

By Lower Bucks Times
Hampton Times
 17 days ago
The Department of Human Services announced that all County Assistance Offices will resume in-person operations for clients on July 12. On-site CAO services will provide clients with access to DHS’ caseworkers and services if they cannot access online services or need assistance that cannot be accessed through the COMPASS website, the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the Customer Service Center.

lowerbuckstimes.com

