Dept. of Human Services reopens County Assistance Offices to the public

The County of San Luis Obispo is pleased to welcome Rebecca Campbell, our new Assistant County Administrative Officer. Rebecca Campbell started her new role as our Assistant County Administrative Officer in late June. Ms. Campbell has worked for the County of Kings since 2005, where she served as both the Assistant CAO and most recently as the CAO, since 2017. In this role, Ms. Campbell manages the day-to-day operations of all County functions and activities, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Board of Supervisors, including management of a $443 Million budget.