Pair face weapon charges after incident on Route 5 in Wallingford

By Nick Sambides Jr., Record-Journal staff
Record-Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALLINGFORD — Two out-of-town men were arrested after a gunshot was reportedly fired during a fight in a Route 5 plaza last week. Anthony Pitts, 18, of 75 Treat Road, Wethersfield, and Telly Vasquez, 20, of 152 Caroline St., Derby, were charged Friday with carrying a pistol without permit, weapons in a motor vehicle, altering a serial number on a firearm and conspiracy to commit all of the above.

