BALTIMORE (WJZ/CNN) — The FDA announced that they will allow Emergent Biosolutions to resume production of the Johnson and Johnson covid-19 vaccine on Thursday. According to an administration official, the Baltimore plant has not been fully authorized yet, and while production can resume, the FDA will still need to inspect the individual lots of vaccines before they go out for shipment and can be administered. “We are proud to be resuming production of bulk Covid-19 vaccine batches following additional reviews and collaboration with FDA and our manufacturing partners,” said Emergent chief executive officer, Robert Kramer. “We are in the unique business of...