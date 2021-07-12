Man shot multiple times in Hackensack

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty today to federal firearm and drug charges. According to court documents and statements made in court, officers with the Parkersburg Police Department arrested Jonathan Ray Sindledecker, 40, on January 17, 2020 due to outstanding warrants. When officers approached Sindledecker at a Go-Mart store near the intersection of 16th Street and St. Mary’s Avenue, he ran around the store into an alley. As Sindledecker was running, he attempted to pull a pistol with an obliterated serial number from his waist area. Upon doing so, Sindledecker lost his balance and fell to the ground. Officers apprehended Sindledecker and located the pistol nearby. Officers also located a quantity of methamphetamine, digital scales and a small amount of cash on Sindledecker. Sindledecker knew he was prohibited from possessing the firearm due to prior felony convictions for unlawful entry and manufacture of a controlled substance in Wood County Circuit Court. Sindledecker admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine to others.