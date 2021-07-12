Cancel
Hackensack, NJ

Man shot multiple times in Hackensack

By Crime News
 17 days ago
HACKENSACK, NJ – The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Hackensack Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred at 27 Newman Street in Hackensack on Sunday, July 11, 2021. At approximately 10:33 p.m. on July 11, the Hackensack Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call in which the caller reported shorts being fired. Responding officers found a 28-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of 27 Newman Street. He was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries.

