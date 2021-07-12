FDA to Warn of Rare Nerve Disorder Linked to J&J Vaccine

Cancel
The Food and Drug Administration is set to warn Americans that Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine can lead to an elevated risk for Guillain–Barré syndrome. Regulators have said that chances for developing the rare neurological condition appear to be three to five times higher among those receiving doses of J&J’s vaccine compared to the general population in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called it a “small possible risk,” and officials believe the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh any potential side effects. Most people fully recover from the syndrome which causes muscle weakness and occasional paralysis. In rare cases nearly complete paralysis is possible.

