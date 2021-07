STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Lillian M. McGee, 81, a native Staten Islander who worked as a second grade teacher at P.S.45 for nearly 22 years and spent 45 years volunteering and serving in many forms at St. Micheal’s and St. Clement’s Parish, died July 10, 2021.