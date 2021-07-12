Cancel
Taunton, MA

The Taunton Shelter Pet of the Week is Moon Shadow

Wicked Local
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoon Shadow is a female domestic short-haired cat. The ACO got a call. Someone saw a person throw a carrier off a small bridge. He found the broken carrier, with Moon Shadow still inside. She was scared and in heat. It has taken some time for her to calm down and have her medical done. She is now ready to go safely home. Her history beyond that day of being found is unknown. The vet estimated her age at eight months. She is a talker. She tolerates living in a cage, but wants to run and play. She needs a quiet home with no other pets or young children. A person with cat experience and who will understand that she may need time to "chill" to feel safe. She needs kindness, patience and time. For more information, call the shelter at 508-822-1463, email ds4paws@hotmail.com or visit https://bit.ly/3gRNz4V.

www.wickedlocal.com

