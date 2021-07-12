Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

U.S. Department of Education implements changes to grant program for teachers, students

By Kailee Kroll SENIOR STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (WV News) — This July, the U.S. Department of Education announced changes to a program that benefits teachers working in high-need fields and underserved schools. The Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education, or TEACH Grant Program, is the only federal student aid grant program that directly benefits instructors working in high-need fields and underserved schools by providing grants of up to $4,000 each year to students completing or planning to complete coursework needed to begin a teaching career.

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bilingual Education#Federal Student Aid#Wv News#Direct Unsubsidized Loan#Fedloan Servicing#The Teach Grant Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

New York City Comptroller Claims Education Department Forced Students To Fall Behind By Not Fulfilling Remote Learning Device Requests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer is criticizing the Department of Education’s distribution of remote learning devices, saying it forced thousands of students to fall behind. The department is pushing back, saying the numbers don’t tell the full story, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Wednesday. It was a Herculean task – distributing half a million iPads to public school students across the city during the pandemic. But the process was not without its problems. “There were some parents that I know that didn’t even get a device until March of this year,” said Tamara Stern from Bay Ridge. According to a...
EducationPosted by
TheStreet

Mississippi Department Of Education Approves Savvas Learning Company's Literacy Programs For Statewide Adoption

PARAMUS, N.J., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, today announced that the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has approved its entire submission of leading PreK-12 literacy programs for statewide adoption. This designation paves the way for Mississippi school districts to implement high-quality instructional materials that put students at the center of their learning, giving them the opportunities to evolve and grow as readers and writers.
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

U.S. Department of Education approves W.Va.'s American Rescue Plan allocations for schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The U.S. Department of Education has approved West Virginia's American Rescue Plan allocations for elementary and secondary schools. The remaining of the more than $761 million being sent to the state for the ARP Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief plan was also distributed Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Education. That amount is about $254.3 million.
EducationeSchool Online

New Hampshire Department of Education Selects Innovative K-12 Platform to Bring High Quality Instructional Materials to All Students, Families and Teachers

CONCORD, NH (July 14, 2021)—The New Hampshire Department of Education (Department) today announced the selection of Discovery Education’s award-winning K-12 learning platform to support all New Hampshire learning environments with high quality instructional material. Created by a team of education experts at Discovery Education— a worldwide edtech leader supporting learning...
Maryland Statemaryland.gov

Maryland State Department of Education and National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity Collaborate to Reduce Equity Gaps in Career and Technical Education Programs

Root Cause Analysis to be Used to Identify and Address Equity Gaps in Career and Technical Education Programs. BALTIMORE, MD (July 20, 2021) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) Division of Career and College Readiness is collaborating with the National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity (NAPE) on the launch of a multi-phased equity professional learning series. The program is designed to assist leaders from local school systems and community colleges in using root cause analyses to identify and address equity gaps in career and technical education (CTE). Focus will be on underrepresented and/or underserved student groups identified in the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V) and the Office of Civil Rights Methods of Administration (MOA) Program.
Charleston, WVThe Recorddelta

West Virginia Department of Education introduces contest to increase vaccinations amongst students

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced its latest initiative to encourage students, teachers and staff to be vaccinated. The “I Got Vaxxed Competition” is designed to encourage vaccinations among eligible, school-age students and school personnel. Throughout the state, one high school, one middle school and one elementary school will earn $5,000 for having the highest percentage of eligible persons vaccinated. The WVDE will award those schools $5,000 for student activities during the 2021-22 school year. The winners of this challenge will be announced the week of October 3, 2021.
Topeka, KSWIBW

U.S. Department of Education to stop promotion of “1619 Project”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a letter sent by Senate Republicans, the U.S. Department of Education will no longer promote the 1619 project. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the U.S. Department of Education has decided to stop promoting the 1619 Project. “The 1619 Project has proved itself full of inaccurate...
Educationruralradio.com

Nebraska Department of Education to receive $25,000 in Farm to School grants

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded $12 million in Farm to School Grants, and the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) will receive nearly $25,000 of that. The grant, worth $24,975, will be used to help promote farm to school programming for Child Nutrition Programs through Harvest of the Month and Nebraska Thursdays programs. It will also be used to encourage participation in the Nebraska Crunch Off during National Farm to School Month.
Lebanon, PAMyChesCo

Department of Education Highlights Summer Learning Programs, Large State Funding Increase

HARRISBURG, PA — In an effort to highlight summer educational initiatives, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) yesterday visited Lebanon School District to celebrate Summer Learning Week and discuss the importance of summer learning programs, which are being coordinated by schools across the state to meet students where they are and prepare them for the upcoming school year.
Alaska Statewebcenterfairbanks.com

8 lucky Alaskan students to join STEM education program

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -The Challenger Learning Center of Alaska is offering their award-winning 2020 “From Alaska to Bermuda” virtual program to Alaska students from sixth through eighth grade again this year. This student exchange-based platform introduces Alaskan students to students in Bermuda to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM.

Comments / 0

Community Policy