U.S. Department of Education implements changes to grant program for teachers, students

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer is criticizing the Department of Education’s distribution of remote learning devices, saying it forced thousands of students to fall behind. The department is pushing back, saying the numbers don’t tell the full story, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Wednesday. It was a Herculean task – distributing half a million iPads to public school students across the city during the pandemic. But the process was not without its problems. “There were some parents that I know that didn’t even get a device until March of this year,” said Tamara Stern from Bay Ridge. According to a...