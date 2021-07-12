Micah Pollard, Bartram Trail 3-star linebacker, announces college football commitment

College football recruiting always gets interesting when it comes to the son a former NFL or college great. But Cristian Driver has been able to make himself notable on a national level with his play, not just the fact that he's the son of former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Donald Driver. Driver will in the spotlight on Thursday afternoon when he makes his college commitment on CBS Sports HQ at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).