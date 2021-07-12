Cancel
‘Jackass 4’ Gets Official Title And First Official Images

By Matt Singer
And now Jackass 4 is titled Jackass Forever. That announcement was made today by Paramount as they released the first five official images from the upcoming film. They show the original Jackass crew — Johnny Knoxville, Ehren McGhehey, Preston Lacy, Steve-O, Dave England, Wee Man, Dark Shark, Chris Pontius — looking a bit older and absolutely none the wider, participating in a Jackassian assortment of pranks and stunts. There are also new members of the crew this time, including the floridly named Sean "Poopies" McInerny.

Cedar Rapids, IA
ABOUT

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

