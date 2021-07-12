‘Jackass 4’ Gets Official Title And First Official Images
And now Jackass 4 is titled Jackass Forever. That announcement was made today by Paramount as they released the first five official images from the upcoming film. They show the original Jackass crew — Johnny Knoxville, Ehren McGhehey, Preston Lacy, Steve-O, Dave England, Wee Man, Dark Shark, Chris Pontius — looking a bit older and absolutely none the wider, participating in a Jackassian assortment of pranks and stunts. There are also new members of the crew this time, including the floridly named Sean "Poopies" McInerny.krna.com
