Showtime Picks Up Vanessa Bayer-Molly Shannon Home-Shopping Comedy 'I Love This For You'

By Jeff Sneider
Collider
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowtime has picked up the half-hour comedy series I Love This For You starring Saturday Night Live alums Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon. Inspired by Bayer’s own story of overcoming childhood leukemia, I Love This For You finds her playing Joanna Gold, who dreams of becoming a host at a home-shopping channel. Working to shed her life-long label as "that cancer girl," she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life, and forms a meaningful friendship with her idol Jackie, the charismatic star of the network -- a highly competitive workplace where people play dirty to succeed.

TV SeriesPopculture

'Yellowstone' Recruits Beloved Actress for New Role

Yellowstone has recruited beloved actress Piper Perabo for a new role in Season 4 of the hit neo-Western drama. According to Deadline, the Covert Affairs will play a Portland-based activist who protests the "state-funded police force" protecting "industrialized farming and the killing of animals." Additional newcomers this season include Jacki Weaver (Animal Kingdom), Kathryn Kelly (Nashville), and Finn Little (Those Who Wish Me Dead).
MoviesCollider

Kate Beckinsale on Her Action-Comedy 'Jolt' and Having a Cat That Loves to Be Dressed Up

With director Tanya Wexler’s Jolt now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently spoke to Kate Beckinsale about making the action-comedy. During the fun and wide-ranging interview, Beckinsale talked about why she wanted to make this movie, what people might be surprised to learn about the making of Jolt, how much fun she had working with Stanley Tucci, if she thinks he'll invite her to be on Searching for Italy Season 2, Charlie Day’s directorial debut El Tonto, and her upcoming Paramount+ series Guilty Party. In addition, if you follow Beckinsale on Instagram, you’ve probably seen her cats and dog, which let me to asking about her pets and how one of her cats loves being dressed up. Finally, for some reason people search “is Kate Beckinsale in Lord in the Rings.” I asked her if she has any idea why.
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Wet Hot American Summer’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler and More

It’s just barbecue sauce! Wet Hot American Summer opened to less than stellar reviews in 2001, but it became a cult classic anyway — and spawned a Netflix spinoff, too. Set in 1981 at the fictional Camp Firewood, the movie follows a group of counselors as they try to squeeze in one last day of fun before returning home for the summer. The stacked ensemble cast includes Saturday Night Live stalwarts Amy Poehler and Molly Shannon as well as Paul Rudd, Janeane Garofalo, Christopher Meloni, Elizabeth Banks and Bradley Cooper.
MoviesCollider

Regé-Jean Page to Star in ‘The Saint’ Film Reboot

Regé-Jean Page, who made fans swoon as the dashing duke in Netflix's Bridgerton, has come aboard to star in and executive produce Paramount's reboot of The Saint. Meanwhile, playwright and actor Kwame Kwei-Armah has been brought in to write a new draft of the script for the adventure thriller. This is Page’s second project with Paramount following the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Brad Krevoy will be producing the reboot, as well as Robert Evans, who died in 2019 and will receive a posthumous credit.
MoviesCollider

'Fear Street' Star Ashley Zukerman Breaks It All Down, From '1994' to '1666' & What Makes Nick Goode Tick

Netflix's Fear Street trilogy has been the surprise horror delight of the summer. With three films set across multiple time frames, Leigh Janiak's reinvention of the beloved R.L. Stine teen horror book series unfolds an interwoven, overlapping narrative about a town besieged by a deadly curse. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 introduces us to Deena (Kiana Madeira) and her high school friends, residents of Shadyside, where a horrific crime spree occurs like clockwork every few decades, believed by many to be a witch's curse.
TV SeriesCollider

DeWanda Wise Cast in 'Three Women' TV Series Alongside Shailene Woodley

DeWanda Wise has been cast in Showtime’s original series Three Women, alongside Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), whose casting was announced last week. The series is based on Lisa Taddeo’s best-selling debut novel by the same name. News of Wise's casting was announced by Amy Israel, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Premise: FX on Hulu Unveils BJ Novak Series Title and Cast

The planned BJ Novak series now has a title and its cast. The Premise, a new comedy anthology series, will land on FX on Hulu, part of the Hulu streaming service, in September. Ben Platt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim, Lola Kirke, Soko, Jermaine Fowler, Ayo Edebiri, Eric Lange,...
MoviesCollider

Netflix Shifts the Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe Biopic 'Blonde' to 2022

We’re going to have to wait a little longer to watch Blonde, director Andrew Dominik’s long-awaited take on the Marilyn Monroe legend. Starring Ana de Armas as the Hollywood icon, the Netflix film has been pushed to 2022, per Variety. Blonde was supposed to be a major awards contender this...
MoviesCollider

'Suicide Squad' Director David Ayer Drops the Mic on the "Ayer Cut" in Stunning Fashion

David Ayer, who directed the first Suicide Squad movie back in 2016, has offered his final comments about the "Ayer Cut" that DC fans have demanded in the wake of Zack Snyder's Justice League, and it is one of the greatest public statements I have ever seen from a major Hollywood filmmaker. But we'll get to the reasons why in a few paragraphs. I know you clicked on this article for details on the Ayer Cut, so here they are.
MoviesTVLine

TVLine Items: Waterworld TV Series, Matt Bomer's Netflix Role and More

The wettest movie ever filmed is, appropriately, headed for streaming: A TV series follow-up to the 1995 Kevin Costner film Waterworld is in the works from original producer John Davis. The new series would catch up with the movie’s characters 20 years later, Davis tells Collider, adding that it’s currently...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Steven Spielberg Casts Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett and Jonathan Hadary in Film Based on His Childhood (EXCLUSIVE)

Steven Spielberg has added a new generation to the fictional family at the center of his semi-autobiographical film, which has the working title of “The Fabelmans.” Oscar nominees Judd Hirsch (“Ordinary People,” “Independence Day”) and Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid,” “Succession”), and veteran stage and screen actors Robin Bartlett (“Mad About You,” “American Horror Story”) and Jonathan Hadary (“Veep,” “Girls5eva”) will play the older relatives of a young, aspiring filmmaker — played by Gabriel LaBelle (“The Predator”) — who is loosely based on Spielberg’s experiences as a kid in Arizona. Hirsch, Berlin, Bartlett and Hadary are joining a high-powered ensemble cast led...

