Showtime Picks Up Vanessa Bayer-Molly Shannon Home-Shopping Comedy 'I Love This For You'

With director Tanya Wexler’s Jolt now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently spoke to Kate Beckinsale about making the action-comedy. During the fun and wide-ranging interview, Beckinsale talked about why she wanted to make this movie, what people might be surprised to learn about the making of Jolt, how much fun she had working with Stanley Tucci, if she thinks he'll invite her to be on Searching for Italy Season 2, Charlie Day’s directorial debut El Tonto, and her upcoming Paramount+ series Guilty Party. In addition, if you follow Beckinsale on Instagram, you’ve probably seen her cats and dog, which let me to asking about her pets and how one of her cats loves being dressed up. Finally, for some reason people search “is Kate Beckinsale in Lord in the Rings.” I asked her if she has any idea why.