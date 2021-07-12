Showtime Picks Up Vanessa Bayer-Molly Shannon Home-Shopping Comedy 'I Love This For You'
Showtime has picked up the half-hour comedy series I Love This For You starring Saturday Night Live alums Vanessa Bayer and Molly Shannon. Inspired by Bayer’s own story of overcoming childhood leukemia, I Love This For You finds her playing Joanna Gold, who dreams of becoming a host at a home-shopping channel. Working to shed her life-long label as "that cancer girl," she moves away from her parents, starts a budding romance for the first time in her adult life, and forms a meaningful friendship with her idol Jackie, the charismatic star of the network -- a highly competitive workplace where people play dirty to succeed.collider.com
