It looks like the Jacksonville Jaguars made the right decision when they drafted Trevor Lawrence over Zach Wilson. At one point last season, it looked like the Jacksonville Jaguars were on track to draft quarterback Zach Wilson. The New York Jets had the first overall pick in 2021’s draft but a win against the Cleveland Browns and the Jags’ loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 16 ensured that they would get the second overall instead. As soon as Jacksonville locked the top pick in the selection meeting, they became the favorite team to land Trevor Lawrence. On the other hand, things haven’t worked out particularly well for the Gang Green.