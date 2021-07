FRANKFORT, KY— Kentucky’s new Commission on Race and Access to Opportunity kicked off its work in Frankfort this week with members seeking to have tough —but respectful—conversations on disparities across the state.Lawmakers created the commission during the 2021 General Assembly with Senate Bill 10. The 13-member panel will conduct studies and research on issues such as educational equity, child welfare, health, economic opportunity, juvenile justice and criminal justice, among others. It will also issue an annual report on its findings.