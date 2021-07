BABA shares are paring their midweek gains in premarket. US SEC placed new scrutiny on Chinese listings. China pushing new security protocols for tech companies. After investors headed for the exits on dastardly news in the early part of the week, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) has recovered from the Monday low of $179.72. It closed up an uncertain 1.5% on Thursday, though DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI) – the initiator of the recent fear among Chinese investors – rocketed up more than 11% on rumours of going private. BABA appears to be the fodder for a dead cat bounce as shares are down 3.6% in Friday’s premarket at the time of writing.