San Jose, CA

Win Tix: REO Speedwagon

koit.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREO Speedwagon – 40th Anniversary of Hi Infidelity!. Register below for your chance to win tickets to see REO Speedwagon!. 96.5 KOIT General Contest Rules Apply. Online Contest Entry Period: 07/12/2021 at 1:00pm through 07/31/2021 at 11:59pm. Prize: Three (3) winners will receive Two (2) tickets to see REO Speedwagon on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at San Jose Civic in San Jose, CA. Tickets are valid for Thursday, September 16, 2021 ONLY. Approximate Prize Value: $49.98. Winner(s) will be chosen from all eligible entries received on 07/19/2021 at approximately 12:00pm. No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.

koit.com

