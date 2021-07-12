Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

EVENT UPDATES

wsop.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShaun "goodycakes" Goodman opened with a 1,600 raise from the cutoff and then called called off his 24,159 stack after David "DaveDaDonk" Gutfreund three-bet jammed for 40,930 from the big blind. Shaun "goodycakes" Goodman:. David "DaveDaDonk" Gutfreund:. Goodman was in desperate need of a three but couldn't find one on...

www.wsop.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Tuition#Laurels#Encore#Mathematics#Hendon Mob#Break Time Players#Omaha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Gold
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Fashion
Related
Gamblingchatsports.com

WSOP 2021: Read Phil Ivey's Top WSOP Tips

When it comes to World Series of Poker (WSOP) strategy tips, you really want to be hearing from the absolute best in the business. So how does getting to hear from ten-time WSOP bracelet winner Phil Ivey sound? Ivey's cashed for over $7 million at the WSOP alone, and although he hasn't picked up a bracelet since 2014 he's still considered one of the greatest to ever play the game.
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

PokerNews Podcast: Hellmuth Heater, Drugs on a Plane & Guest Corey Paggeot on WSOP Success

PokerNews Podcast: Hellmuth Heater, Drugs on a Plane & Guest Corey Paggeot on WSOP Success. On the latest special episode of the PokerNews Podcast, Chad Holloway and Jeff Platt highlight the latest bracelet winners from the 2021 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Online Events including Ryan Hagerty, David Peters, and Chris Moorman, just to name a few. They also breakdown Phil Hellmuth's match against Nick Wright in the PokerGO High Stakes Duel III, Dapo Ajayi's WPT Choctaw victory, a high-stakes poker player busted for drug possession smuggling drugs into Spain on a private plane, and Scott Robbins suing Borgata for ban damages associated with an ill-advised suicide joke. Finally, they welcome Solve 4 Why's Corey Paggeot to the show to talk about his recent WSOP Online success, which included nearly capturing a bracelet at two final tables, finishing runner-up in a WSOP Circuit ring event, and then actually capturing a ring a couple of days later, which was the second of his burgeoning career. Big thanks to the special sponsor this week in Elite Chip Care. Time Stamps *Time|Topic* 00:24 | Welcome to the show 00:55 | Chad wins Venetian Deepstack Event 04:57 | Phil Hellmuth defeats Nick Wright in High Stakes Duel III 08:56 | Is Hellmuth getting the credit he deserves? 10:43 | Join Club PokerNews on ClubGG 11:18 | Bradley Ruben wins Event #21 $600 PLO 6-Max 12:04 | Negreanu makes deep run in Event #22: $600 Knockout 13:20 | Ryan Hagerty wins Event #23: $500 NLH Turbo – A win for Chad’s Team 14:57 | Byung Yoo beats Corey Paggeot to wun Event #24: $400 Monster Stack 17:00 | Guest Corey “Corgasm” Paggeot joins the show 18:46 | Was missing out on the bracelet disappointing? 19:40 | Do you have the gold ring in hand? 20:25 | Paggeot’s poker origin story 22:23 | Online vs. live 22:53 | How did it feel to capture your first WSOPC ring? 24:10 | How Chad first met Corey 26:32 | How are you involved with Solve 4 Why? 28:17 | What is Poker Out Loud? 30:00 | What have you been doing to improve your game? 33:15 | David Peters wins WSOP $7,777 Lucky 7’s High Roller for 3rd bracelet 34:03 | New Jersey’s Eric “8bracelets” Van Auken wins WSOP Event #26: $500 Big 500 Encore 35:41 | David Goldberg victorious in Event #27: $1,000 PLO Championship 37:30 | Daniel Lazrus wins Event #28: $3,200 High Roller Championship 38:32 | Chris Moorman nabs second career bracelet – A win for Team Platt! 41:51 | Sponsor: GGPoker 45:26 | Dapo Ajayi wins WPT Choctaw Durant for $558K 44:35 | High stakes poker player busted for drug possession 47:44 | Sponsor: Elite Chip Care 48:17 | Scott Robbins sues Borgata for ban damages associated with suicide joke 54:03 | Don’t forget to check out our interview w/ poker legend Johnny Chan 55:55 | Update on Sarah’s baby – welcome Hawk Grant Herring!
Pennsylvania Statepokerfuse.com

WSOP Online Bracelet Events in Pennsylvania: Everything You Need to Know

Organizers have added another eight bracelets to the schedule at the newest WSOP room, WSOP PA. For the first very time in history, players in Pennsylvania will be able to compete for an official WSOP bracelet without leaving their state. From the comfort of their own home, they can sign up to WSOP PA, download the next-gen desktop software or mobile app, vie for a bracelet playing online.
Gamblingwsop.com

WSOP.com Event #30: No Limit Hold'em 6-Max Championship

For more than forty years, the World Series of Poker has been the most trusted name in the game. WSOP.com continues this legacy, yet strikes the proper balance between professional-grade and accessible. It's all the action and prestige of the World Series of Poker, from the comfort of your home or locale of choice. At WSOP.com, anyone can play and anyone can win. Dreams are dealt on daily basis. And no matter who you are, there's always a seat waiting for you.
Gamblingchatsports.com

The WORST Ending to a Poker Hand ♠️ Best Poker Clips ♠️ PokerStars

Poker does not always have a happy ending... Wei Huang decides to call with a dominating hand and Viktor Katzenberger is put in a tricky situation. Thrillingly enough, the community cards dealt leaves BOTH of the players with a winning hand. Subscribe here to our channel: http://psta.rs/SubscribetoPS. ----------------- Amazing bluffs,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy