Berks County’s First Online Tax Sale Generates $2,185,200

WEST CHESTER, PA — Green Pest Solutions has exceeded 5,000 online reviews online from 3rd party sites with an average rating exceeding 4.8 out of 5 stars. “I am so proud of all our team members that helped us reach the 5,000 review milestone. When starting Green Pest Solutions in 2012 our mission from day 1 was to be the leader in the pest industry by providing a superior customer experience. Growing into one of the largest 35 pest companies in the US in only nine years’ time on the back our outstanding service is a testament to all the hard work our team has put together to succeed in our mission.” says Matt Jesson, President/Owner.