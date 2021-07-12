Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berks County, PA

Berks County’s First Online Tax Sale Generates $2,185,200

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

— The Berks County, Pennsylvania Tax Claim Bureau’s Office conducted its first-ever online tax-defaulted properties sale with online auction site Bid4Assets.com. The move online allowed all participants to bid remotely and led to a dramatic increase in registration with 163 bidders funding deposits in order to bid in the sale. Over the two-day auction, a whopping 5,044 bids were placed, generating a total of $2,185,200 in proceeds. The proceeds are designated to paying real estate tax balances, municipal and state liens, along with overages being paid to other liens that exist on the properties.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berks County, PA
Government
Berks County, PA
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Berks County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Public Auction#Real Estate Tax#Tax Sale#Bid4assets Com#Commonwealth#Upset Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sales Tax
News Break
Auctions
Related
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Innamorato and Muth Call on Wolf Administration to Finish the Job on Radioactive Landfill Testing Requirement

HARRISBURG, PA — The Wolf administration announced Monday it would soon require all Pennsylvania landfills to conduct quarterly testing for radiological contaminants, nearly six years after the Department of Environmental Protection produced a report on TENORM. State Rep. Sara Innamorato, D-Allegheny, and state Sen. Katie Muth, D-Montgomery, said they strongly support this requirement, but remain concerned due to the lack of details on the testing methods.
Lancaster County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Announces $6 Million in COVID Relief Funding for Lancaster County Restaurants

LANCASTER, PA — On Monday, Governor Tom Wolf joined the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce, and the owners of local restaurant Silantra Asian Street Kitchen to highlight the grant funding provided to local restaurants through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP).
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Southern Chester County Circuit Trail Feasibility Study Recommends Major Projects

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Chester County Planning Commission recently wrapped up an 18-month study to determine the feasibility of developing a multi-use trail connecting Chester County’s southern communities to the Circuit – Greater Philadelphia’s existing multi-use trail network. Major project recommendations included 20 miles of bicycle and pedestrian improvements...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

CubeSmart Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend

MALVERN, PA — CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) announced that its Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per common share for the period ending September 30, 2021. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2021, to common shareholders of record on October 1, 2021. CubeSmart is a self-administered and...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Game Commission Welcomes New Deputy Executive Director

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has a new deputy executive director of field operations. David Mitchell, who recently had been serving as the director of the Southeast Region Office, stepped into his new role on July 24. In his new position, Mitchell is responsible for coordinating and advancing the wildlife management program in the agency’s six regions.
West Chester, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Colliers Arranges New Tesla Location in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, PA — Rich Weitzman, a Senior Vice President with Colliers, recently represented the Piazza Auto Group arranging a long-term lease with Tesla Motors in an off-market transaction at 1568 West Chester Pike in West Chester, Pennsylvania. The modern auto dealership facility of 30,000 square feet sits on 3.6...
Financial ReportsPosted by
MyChesCo

QNB Corp. Reports Record Earnings

QUAKERTOWN, PA — QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank, reported net income for the second quarter of 2021 of $3,869,000, or $1.09 per share on a diluted basis, compared to net income of $3,934,000, or $1.11 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, QNB reported net income of $8,919,000, or $2.51 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $4,154,000, or $1.18 per share on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2020.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration: Prevalence of Ticks in Pennsylvania Is High

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Patrick McDonnell, and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently met at Boyd Big Tree Preserve to discuss the high prevalence of ticks in Pennsylvania, highlight the numerous diseases that ticks can carry and remind residents of ways they can protect against tick bites.
AgriculturePosted by
MyChesCo

$16.6 Million in Funding Opportunities to Support Socially Disadvantaged and Veteran Farmers and Ranchers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) this week announced approximately $16.6 million in available funding to community-based and nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher education, and Tribal entities that help socially disadvantaged and veteran farmers and ranchers own and operate successful farms. Funding is made through the USDA’s...
West Chester, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

West Chester-based Company Exceeds 5,000 Online Customer Reviews

WEST CHESTER, PA — Green Pest Solutions has exceeded 5,000 online reviews online from 3rd party sites with an average rating exceeding 4.8 out of 5 stars. “I am so proud of all our team members that helped us reach the 5,000 review milestone. When starting Green Pest Solutions in 2012 our mission from day 1 was to be the leader in the pest industry by providing a superior customer experience. Growing into one of the largest 35 pest companies in the US in only nine years’ time on the back our outstanding service is a testament to all the hard work our team has put together to succeed in our mission.” says Matt Jesson, President/Owner.
Real EstatePosted by
MyChesCo

HUD and Census Bureau Report New Residential Sales in June 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly announced the following new residential sales statistics for June 2021:. New Home Sales. Sales of new single-family houses in June 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 676,000. This is...
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Neglected Chester County Barn Transformed Into Organic Farm Producing Flowers for Any Occasion

MALVERN, PA — When Ryan and Lori Heenan purchased their Chester County home in 2015, it included a neglected barn that previously served as a horse boarding facility. Today, after six years of work, the Heenans have transformed that barn and their surrounding property in Malvern into Wildflower Farm, a small-scale farm where they grow all of their flowers under organic and sustainable principles, with no pesticides used.
Malvern, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Venatorx Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Phase 1 Results for VNRX-7145

MALVERN, PA —Venatorx Pharmaceuticals announced positive top-line results for its Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov – NCT04243863) of VNRX-7145, a novel component of the investigational oral antibiotic combination product. VNRX-7145, in combination with ceftibuten, a third-generation, orally-bioavailable cephalosporin antibiotic, is designed for the treatment of patients with infections caused by multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative pathogens that are resistant to current standard-of-care oral and intravenous antibiotics, including fluoroquinolones, cephalosporins and carbapenems.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Nighttime Lane Closure Scheduled for U.S. 1 North in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia on Monday, August 2, through Friday, August 6, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for bridge construction, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Comments / 0

Community Policy