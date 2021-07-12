Berks County’s First Online Tax Sale Generates $2,185,200
— The Berks County, Pennsylvania Tax Claim Bureau’s Office conducted its first-ever online tax-defaulted properties sale with online auction site Bid4Assets.com. The move online allowed all participants to bid remotely and led to a dramatic increase in registration with 163 bidders funding deposits in order to bid in the sale. Over the two-day auction, a whopping 5,044 bids were placed, generating a total of $2,185,200 in proceeds. The proceeds are designated to paying real estate tax balances, municipal and state liens, along with overages being paid to other liens that exist on the properties.www.mychesco.com
Comments / 0