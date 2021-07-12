Harcatus summer crises program begins

In the summer months, many Kentuckians don’t have the means to keep their homes cool. That’s where the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) steps in. The Community Action Council has implemented LIHEAP’s summer cooling program in the past, but reintroduced it last year due to Covid-19. LIHEAP Director, Albert Smith said the goal is to keep LIHEAP going year-round so they can help as many people as they can. Smith adds that LIHEAP’s summer cooling is available for those who are at the 150 percent poverty level or less, but that it also depends on a case by case basis. For more information on LIHEAP eligibility, contact the help line at 1-800-401-4287 or visit your local Community Action Council.