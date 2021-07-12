Cancel
Politics

Harcatus summer crises program begins

By Obituaries
Times Reporter
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio Development Services Agency and Harcatus Tri-County Community Action Organization summer crisis program began July 1. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides income-eligible Ohioans assistance with paying for an electric bill or assistance in paying for central air conditioning repairs, or purchases of fans and window air conditioning units. The program runs from July 1 through Sept. 30.

