Leinweber: Off-ball linebacker who is deployed as a WILL and MIKE. Wilson possesses great length and has build up speed to cover ground. His lower body flexion allows him to change directions at an above-average level despite his high center of gravity. He is incredibly gap sound, always doing what is asked of him in the confines of the defense, containing or attacking downhill if able. Wilson trusts his eyes and is very quick to trigger. He hits hard when carrying momentum and lowering the shoulder. His length and powerful strike allow him to win gaps when stacking blocks. Wilson displays quick and proactive hands to beat blocks in space. Great instincts make him an asset in zone as he locates and covers routes or takes away lanes with his length.