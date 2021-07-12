Cancel
Cleveland Browns should pass on N’Keal Harry

By Randy Gurzi
Cover picture for the articleNew England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry recently requested a trade and while he has plenty of talent, the Cleveland Browns should sit this one out. A first-round pick out of Arizona State back in 2019, N’Keal Harry has yet to reach his potential with the New England Patriots and has formally requested a trade. In the past, a talented player hitting the open market usually meant the Cleveland Browns should be interested, but that’s not the case here.

