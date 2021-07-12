Cleveland Browns should pass on N’Keal Harry

Midway through the opening practice of Patriots training camp, rookie quarterback Mac Jones took a snap inside the 5-yard line and started scanning the end zone for options. Over the middle? Nothing. Across the back line under the goal post? Nothing. Jones then swiveled his head, shoulders and hips to the left and let a dart go toward the back pylon. It got there at the same time ass-hauling wide receiver Kendrick Bourne arrived. All Bourne had to do was put his hands in front of himself, close his fingers and get his feet down. Bourne did all three. Touchdown.